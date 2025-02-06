 Skip to main content
Android 16 to feature major health updates, starting with Fitbit

A demonstration of the new running features for the Google Pixel Watch 3 in the Fitbit app.
Android 15 was launched a few months ago, and discussion is already turning to Android 16, which is currently in the testing phase. According to a report from Android Authority, the upcoming update is set to enhance Google’s Health Connect app by adding support for new medical records.

This addition could improve how users interact with their health data. Google’s Fitbit platform is anticipated to benefit from this enhancement first, allowing users to input fitness data and access and manage medical records more seamlessly. As Fitbit integrates with Health Connect for data input and retrieval, this new feature may further enhance the app’s utility for users tracking fitness and health information in one location.

Health Connect is a secure hub for multiple health applications to share information, helping address the common issue of dispersed health data across different platforms. Users should have an easier time obtaining a complete overview of their well-being, as Health Connect aggregates data from compatible applications. Whether tracking daily steps with Fitbit, monitoring sleep quality with another app, or using a nutrition tracker for meal logging, Health Connect consolidates this information for easier access.

Various health and fitness apps are integrated with Health Connect, further expanding its functionality. In addition to Fitbit, other platforms such as Google Fit, Samsung Health, MyFitnessPal, Oura, Withings, Flo, Lifesum, and Dexcom are also involved, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for users aiming to manage their health.

This upcoming update reflects an effort to improve user experience and highlights the growing significance of integrated health management tools in modern life. With the integration of medical records into Health Connect, users may find opportunities to take greater control of their health.

Google announced Android 16 in November. The update will introduce several new and improved features. One of the most significant upgrades is the Privacy Dashboard, which enables users to review a week’s data. Another enhancement is the Audio Sharing feature, allowing audio to be shared with multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Additionally, a new feature called Notification Cooldown will gradually lower the volume of notifications from the same app over a specified period.

Android 16 should be released to the public before the end of the year.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
