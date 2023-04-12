 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $50 on the Apollo wearable sleep and wellness device

Noah McGraw
By
woman-in-bed-wearing-twilight-apollo-on-ankle

Everyone wants to reduce the stress in their lives, improve their relaxation, and generally be happier and healthier. It isn’t always easy to put your health and wellbeing first when you have a hectic work and social life to balance. The Apollo wearable is a super easy way to start relaxing more. It’s a unique and interesting system that we’ll dive into later, for now all you need to know is that it’s on sale. The Apollo wearable is usually $349, but right now select colors are down to just $299. Take advantage of this limited time deal while it’s still available. But first, read on to hear all about the cool things this unique health tracker can do.

Why you should buy the Apollo wearable wellness and sleep tracker

The Apollo wearable is very different from the other devices in our smartwatch deals roundup. To start, it doesn’t track any of your biometrics. What it does is send out vibrations that help soothe your nervous system and calm you down. Apollo says this will calm you down and strengthen your feelings of control. The vibrations that soothe your nervous system, Apollo says, will help you deal with stress. It won’t just make you feel calmer in the moment — it will prepare you to better deal with future stress too.

So how do mental health wearables work? You strap the Apollo wearable onto your wrist or ankle, or clip it onto your shirt. It sends out silent vibrations throughout the day, in patterns that you can choose in the app. You can set up a schedule that will adjust the intensity and pattern of the vibrations during different times of day. It has between six and eight hours of continuous battery life, so you can use it during the day or while you sleep. The colors that are currently on sale are Snow, Glacier and Twilight.

Related

Wearing a light and comfortable device for a few hours every day is one of the easiest ways to reduce your stress levels. Right now you can even do it for under $300. If you buy certain colors of the Apollo wearable today, you can get a $50 discount, bringing the total price from $349 to $299. It’s the perfect time to try out this unique way of improving your health.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tech gifts in stock with holiday delivery: Apple Watch, Fire HD tablet
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band - Regular

A few of the largest retailers in the world today are offering some amazing deals on tech that makes for great gifting this holiday season. And with the days of unwrapping presents growing ever nearer, it's important to shop with delivery dates in mind. All of the tech you'll find here is available and ready to arrive at your doorstep in time for Christmas. Included are some of the best headphone deals, tablet deals and smartwatch deals, so read onward, as we're certain there's something for you or a loved offered with a discount today.
Amazon Fire HD 8 -- $55, was $90

The always affordable Amazon Fire HD 8 is the perfect tablet for any age group, as its low price is combined with fantastic durability, which you can read more about in our Amazon Fire HD 8 review. The tablet features all-day battery life and charges fully in under 5 hours, and its compact size makes it a great take-anywhere device for anybody needing regular access to email, video chatting, streaming video services, and social media. Amazon currently has it at a discounted price of $55, a savings of $35 off its regular price, and free shipping will have it to you in time for Christmas.

Read more
How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Watch 4 side-by-side.

The event we were all waiting for, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 came and went, marking several exciting announcements. The company showed off its latest devices including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 smartphones. Wearable lovers might be a bit more excited about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the company's newest smartwatch which brings a variety of improvements.

Already preparing for the big launch, several retailers are now allowing customers to pre-order the new watch, and they're hosting some pretty great deals and promotions! If you want to take advantage of those offers and pre-order a new Galaxy Watch 4, we're going to tell you the best places to do that.
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung - Get $185 off the Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic with an eligible trade-in. You'll also get $50 in Samsung store credit with your purchase.

Read more
This Michael Kors smartwatch got a crazy price cut at Best Buy – save $260
michael kors access runway review

Get yourself a stylish, new smartwatch right now. The Michael Kors Access Runway Smartwatch is currently on sale for just $89 -- down $261 from its original price of $350 at Best Buy. This is one of the cheapest smartwatch deals live right now so act fast. At such a low price, this smartwatch is bound to sell out very soon.

The Michael Kors Access Runway Smartwatch has a 1.19-inch touchscreen AMOLED display that looks great both indoors and outdoors. It even has a long extended battery life, lasting up to 24 hours on a single charge -- never worry about your smartwatch powering down on you. This smartwatch can even accurately track your calories, steps, heart rate, and distance. Before you know it, the Access Runway smartwatch will be your favorite new workout buddy. It's even water-resistant so feel free to use it to track all your workouts, even when you're caught in the rain. It's compatible with both IOS and Android devices so pair this smartwatch with any of your smartphones. Receive texts and calls straight to your wrist and easily keep track of your appointments with this stylish smartwatch. You can even download any other apps and keep track of all your socials on this smartwatch.

Read more