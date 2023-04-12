Save $50 on the Apollo wearable sleep and wellness device

Everyone wants to reduce the stress in their lives, improve their relaxation, and generally be happier and healthier. It isn’t always easy to put your health and wellbeing first when you have a hectic work and social life to balance. The Apollo wearable is a super easy way to start relaxing more. It’s a unique and interesting system that we’ll dive into later, for now all you need to know is that it’s on sale. The Apollo wearable is usually $349, but right now select colors are down to just $299. Take advantage of this limited time deal while it’s still available. But first, read on to hear all about the cool things this unique health tracker can do.

Why you should buy the Apollo wearable wellness and sleep tracker

The Apollo wearable is very different from the other devices in our smartwatch deals roundup. To start, it doesn’t track any of your biometrics. What it does is send out vibrations that help soothe your nervous system and calm you down. Apollo says this will calm you down and strengthen your feelings of control. The vibrations that soothe your nervous system, Apollo says, will help you deal with stress. It won’t just make you feel calmer in the moment — it will prepare you to better deal with future stress too.

So how do mental health wearables work? You strap the Apollo wearable onto your wrist or ankle, or clip it onto your shirt. It sends out silent vibrations throughout the day, in patterns that you can choose in the app. You can set up a schedule that will adjust the intensity and pattern of the vibrations during different times of day. It has between six and eight hours of continuous battery life, so you can use it during the day or while you sleep. The colors that are currently on sale are Snow, Glacier and Twilight.

Wearing a light and comfortable device for a few hours every day is one of the easiest ways to reduce your stress levels. Right now you can even do it for under $300. If you buy certain colors of the Apollo wearable today, you can get a $50 discount, bringing the total price from $349 to $299. It’s the perfect time to try out this unique way of improving your health.

Editors' Recommendations