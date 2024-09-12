 Skip to main content
Hurry! The 9th Gen iPad has a big price cut at Target

9th Generation iPad 2021 feat image.
Paving the way for the greater world of tablets as we know it, the Apple iPad has been a staple device for the last decade-plus. Renowned for processing power, beautiful screens, solid battery life, and a bevy of iPadOS features and customizations, the iPad legacy shows no signs of stopping. To that end, we thought we’d actually shine a light on an older iPad model that’s discounted today at Target:

Right now, you can buy the 9th Gen iPad 10.2-inch (Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $230. At full price, this model costs $330. We also have a list of  great Apple deals that are worth taking a look at!

Why you should buy the 9th Gen iPad

Apple’s ninth foray into iPad waters brings some all-new CPU tools to the table. Outfitted with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, iPadOS runs as smooth as a hot knife through a pat of butter. On top of speedy UI navigation, load times, and multitasking capabilities, the 9th Gen iPad delivers exceptional picture quality, thanks to Apple’s lauded Retina tech. Whether you plan on using your tablet as a glorified Netflix screen or for more advanced workflow tools, this 10.2-inch iPad display achieves glorious colors and contrast levels.

On a full charge, the 9th Gen iPad should last for up to 10 hours and uses a Lightning port for charging and data transfers. Because this is an older model, wireless support is limited to Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5, which may be sufficient for most folks. The onboard camera system features a 12MP Ultra Wide front lens with Center Stage and an 8MP Wide rear lens. The front cam is also able to shoot video at up to 1080p, making this iPad ideal for video calls.

Other noteworthy features include up to 64GB of storage and a one-year limited warranty. It’s tough to say how long this Target discount is going to stick around, so now may end up being the best time to buy. Save $100 when you purchase the 9th Gen iPad 10.2-inch (Wi-Fi, 64GB) at Target.

For those looking for a newer Apple tablet, you may want to peruse our list of the best iPad deals. And if you’re not an iPad loyalist, we also have a list of more general tablet deals.

