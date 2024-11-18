 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple’s AI is causing the company big problems, data shows

By
Apple Intelligence on the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Information on AI smartphone use from China has shown the significant battle Apple will have on its hands when (if?) Apple Intelligence eventually launches there, and how longer delays will see it lose market share in a fiercely competitive space. Huawei currently controls 34.8% of the AI smartphone market in China, while Xiaomi has 26.9% according to new data, giving the mobile giants a massive 61.7% share together, dwarfing the next player in the space, Vivo, with 11.6%.

Apple is nowhere to be seen in the data. The company announced its Apple Intelligence AI platform in June, and detailed it further with the iPhone 16 series in September, but the first official release didn’t arrive until iOS 18.1. Even now, some features are still only available in beta releases, and not all regions even have access to Apple Intelligence’s basic features. This includes China, where Apple faces regulatory problems.

Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

To release generative AI products in China, Apple requires government approval, and it must apparently provide a large amount of information on how its AI works to get it, from how its systems are trained to passing security assessments. Apple Intelligence uses contributions from ChatGPT, and OpenAI has blocked access to its software from China, creating further issues.

Recommended Videos

“For Apple, this means either walking away from its largest overseas market or creating a separate, censored version of its AI assistant,” it’s claimed in a report on how this may affect Apple’s business in China. It’s clear from the market share data its competitions are using AI as a way to drive sales, and it’s apparent buyers are looking for the functionality too.

Related

“Chinese consumers are expecting their premium phones to have the latest AI functionality and may hesitate to spend over $1,000 for devices that don’t have all the AI bells and whistles,” IDC told CNN Business. In the same report, it’s noted Samsung has partnered with Baidu and Meitu for some of its Galaxy AI functionality, a path Apple may also be considering as a way to meet the extensive regulation on AI in China.

At the end of October, Apple CEO Tim Cook visited China and met with the head of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, but it’s not certain if the release of Apple Intelligence in China was discussed. Apple still holds the second spot in the Chinese market, with the iPhone 16 performing similarly to the iPhone 15, according to research from IDC. However, more concerningly, the report showed an overall decline for Apple over last year, when Huawei, Xiaomi, and market leader Vivo all showed considerable improvement. However Apple plans to solve its Apple Intelligence problem in China, it likely needs to happen soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
The iOS 18.2 beta, with new Apple Intelligence features, is here
iOS 18.2 update notification on an iPhone.

Apple has just rolled out the first beta of iOS 18.2, merely a day after seeding a release candidate version of the iOS 18.1 build. The latest beta brings some of the biggest Apple Intelligence features to the table.

The first one is ChatGPT integration. When users bring up Siri and ask it a question the assistant can’t handle, the request will be offloaded to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. “Users are asked before any questions are sent to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photos, and Siri then presents the answer directly,” Apple says.

Read more
Apple’s new app could be the next big thing in mobile gaming
Apple Vision Pro gameplay of Gibbon: Beyond the Trees.

Mobile gaming isn't what it used to be. While we might all look back fondly on the days of playing Snake on an old, indestructible Nokia, platforms like Apple Arcade have revolutionized on-the-go gaming. You can do so much more than play silly time-wasters now; there's a litany of addictive, engrossing games that are on par with consoles and PC in terms of performance. And now it seems  likeApple has set its sights on trying to create a Discord-like experience.

Details on this come courtesy of 9to5Mac, which cites "reliable sources familiar with the matter." That's not much to go on, so it's OK to be somewhat skeptical of the news, which centers on a new app that is said to combine features from both the App Store and the Game Center, as well as chat features, into one place.

Read more
This iPad may be the cheapest way to use Apple’s AI for a while
2024 iPad mini in pink color.

We already know that a new iPad mini is on the way; Apple confirmed that less than a week ago. It's going to be packed with features and powered by the A17 Pro chip, the same one used in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. Not only is it a highly anticipated device, but it might offer be the best bang for your buck as far as Apple Intelligence is concerned.

One of the biggest selling points of this iPad is its focus on Apple Intelligence, even if the service starts five days after the release of the iPad mini — on October 28. It won't even be available at launch, but users will be able to access the features after an update. The biggest selling point, though, is the price. At just $349, this budget-friendly tablet is the most affordable iPad that can use Apple Intelligence at the moment — and probably the least expensive we'll see for quite some time.

Read more