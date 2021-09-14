Apple just announced the new iPad Mini featuring a fresh design with rounded corners and thinner bezels at its keynote California Streaming event. It’s available in four new colors (purple, pink, starlight, and space gray).

The new iPad Mini is slightly larger than its predecessor, with a 8.3-inch liquid retina display. In terms of cameras, there’s a rear 12MP ultrawide camera with a f/1.8 aperture and True Tone flash. The ultrawide front camera can capture 4K video and 12MP stills.

In terms of connectivity, the new iPad Mini features Wi-Fi 6 and 5G, and Apple is claiming that it will have a 40% faster CPU and an 80% faster GPU.

In landscape mode, the new iPad Mini now features stereo speakers, and artists will appreciate support for the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. The iPad Mini is also more environmentally friendly, as its enclosure is built from 100% recycled aluminum. Main logic board solder and enclosure magnets are also made of 100% recycled materials.

The new iPad mini starts at $499 and will be available in 5G and Wi-Fi-only models next week.

