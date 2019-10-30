The Apple Card is adding more perks. Soon after launch, Apple announced that purchases through Uber and Uber Eats would get customers 3 percent cash back, just like purchases of Apple products. Now, the company is making it easier for customers to get iPhones. In fact, Apple Card users will be able to buy new iPhones from Apple with no interest over 24 months and no fees.

The new offers were announced as part of Apple’s earnings call, and are expected to go into effect sometime in the near future. If you’re interested in getting an iPhone and have an Apple Card, it might be worth waiting until the new feature is activated. If you use your Apple Card, you’ll also get 3 percent cash back on the purchase.

There are similar financing options for iPhones currently available, both through Apple directly and through third-party retailers. For example, as 9to5Mac notes, the iPhone Upgrade Program offers no interest over 24 months. Here, however, you’re paying for the iPhone outright with your card, and you can manage the payments through the Apple Wallet app.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the Apple Card has been the most successful credit card launch in U.S. history, and that’s not all that surprising. The key to the Apple Card isn’t the card itself — it’s the Wallet app, which makes managing the Apple Card and seeing insights on your spending simple. According to Apple, the app is built to help people manage their credit and their spending, while discouraging letting the balance build. Lastly, it offers no fees, including international fees.

Apart from the new Apple Card perk, Cook also announced that Apple achieved its highest fourth-quarter revenue ever — $64 billion. While iPhone revenue was down a little compared to last year, it beat expectations — and was offset by income from other areas of Apple’s business, like wearables.

For the first quarter of 2020, Apple expects revenue of a whopping $85.5 to $89.5 billion, which is about on par with last year’s Q1 revenue of $88.3 billion. If it beats last year, it will have achieved its highest Q1 revenue ever.

