Apple takes the title as world’s first $1 trillion U.S. company

Brenda Stolyar
By

Apple is officially the world’s first publicly traded United States company to be valued at $1 trillion. The news comes only a couple days after revealing its strong third-quarter earnings.

The company specifically reached $1 trillion early on Thursday, August 2, when its stock rose almost 3 percent — reaching a high of $207.05 per share.

Predictions that Apple would hit the $1 trillion mark started surfacing in January. If its share prices continued to climb at the same percentage as they did in 2017, it was inevitable the company would end up at the top spot. The company’s valuation of $869 billion at the time (which is created by taking the share price of each company and multiplying it by the number of shares available), put it $140 billion ahead of Google parent company Alphabet, and $200 billion ahead of Microsoft.

While the Cupertino, California, giant is the first to reach $1 trillion, it likely won’t be the last. Amazon is trailing closely behind following its third-quarter earnings. The company revealed that in July, it exceeded $900 billion in market value.

As for Apple, the company said during its earnings call that it expected revenue next quarter to be between $60 billion and $62 billion. To reach that estimate — which is ahead of Wall Street expectations that come in at $58.47 billion — Apple would need to see a 15 percent increase over the same quarter last year.

A majority of the company’s growth could be credited to its “services” category — such as Apple Music, Apple Pay, iTunes, iCloud, and more. Apple saw $9.55 billion in revenue for the category, bringing it up 28 percent from the same quarter last year. Apple says the increase in revenue is attributed to high Apple Pay usage, along with an increase in paid subscribers through the App Store.

When it comes to actual units, Apple also sold 41.3 million — the same amount of iPhones as did during the same quarter laster year. It’s also doing well in the wearables market, with a 60 percent growth in the category which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats headphones.

The company will continue to see even more growth in revenue in the near future. At its upcoming event this fall, it’s out with the old and in with the new — Apple will unveil its next-generation iPhones, among a variety of other new hardware.

Don't Miss

Huawei just overtook Apple as the second-largest smartphone seller
htc vive screenshot
Virtual Reality

HTC says ‘it takes time to launch a new technology,’ claims lead in VR revenue

HTC posted a response to a Digital Trends editorial charting VR headset sales on Amazon. The company said "it takes time to launch a new technology," and posted data showing it makes the most revenue among its peers.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Ford autonomous car
Cars

Ford’s self-driving vehicle division is set to go — autonomous

Ford is getting serious about its self-driving car unit, and has spun out its autonomous car division into its own company. Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC encompasses "all aspects of its self-driving vehicle business operations."
Posted By Lulu Chang
playlists curators spotify apple music rapcaviar rap caviar playlist
Music

Spotify hits 83 million paid users as the race with Apple Music rocks on

As Apple Music continues to gain ground in the music streaming industry, Spotify is charging ahead in hopes of staving off the iEmpire's onslaught. On July 26, Spotify announced that it had reached 83 million paid subscribers
Posted By Lulu Chang
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Growth slows during Facebook’s ‘critical year,’ still reaches 2.5 billion

Facing new privacy laws, Facebook's latest user count isn't as high as previous patterns. Despite a loss of users in Europe, the company now has 2.5 billion people across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Apple Watch Series 3
Mobile

Apple shrugs off Fitbit and Garmin to remain king of smartwatches

According to the latest report by Canalys, Apple claimed a majority of smartwatch shipments for the second quarter of 2018. Of the 10 million units shipped during the quarter, the company shipped about 3.5 million Apple Watches.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
23andme returns to america kit
Emerging Tech

23andMe announces $300M deal for your DNA with giant drug company GSK

23andMe will soon be doing a lot more with your DNA than providing a family tree. The home genetics company has teamed up with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline with hopes of designing new drugs that could treat diseases.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Nikon mirroless camera update
Photography

Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless is coming August 23. Here’s what experts expect

Nikon is keeping a tight lid on the details surrounding its upcoming full frame mirrorless camera. How much will a new full-frame mirrorless from a major DSLR player shake up the camera industry?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Samsung Galaxy S6
Mobile

You can now link your Chase Pay account to Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay aims to rival Apple Pay and Google Wallet in the mobile payment space. Here's everything you need to know about the service, from how it works to where it's accepted and which countries it will reach next.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
honeywell home re named resideo
Smart Home

Honeywell Home products will be sold by a new company – Resideo

Honeywell Home will be renamed Resideo later this year when Honeywell spins off the division as a separate company. Resideo execs are positioning the new company for global sales of Honeywell-branded home comfort and security products.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Mint Mobile
Mobile

Mint Mobile makes it easier to try before you buy with money-back trial

Mint Mobile is making it a little easier for potential customers to try before they buy. The company has tweaked its seven-day trial offering to now give customers a money-back guarantee.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Mobile

Sluggish Galaxy S9 sales lead to second-quarter slump for Samsung

All things must come to an end, it appears. After reporting record-breaking profits for the last four quarters, Samsung released its second-quarter earning report with disappointing numbers attributed primarily to slow mobile sales.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
google sues uber over self driving car secrets otto truck on the road
Cars

Self-driving freighter out of the picture as Uber dumps truck to focus on cars

Uber is halting development on self-driving trucks to devote resources to self-driving cars. Employees of the San Francisco-based self-driving truck group will be reassigned to related jobs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
apple file system
Apple

Apple posts best-ever third-quarter earnings on sales of more expensive iPhone X

Apple has announced its third-quarter earnings, boasting best-ever third-quarter earnings thanks largely to the increased average iPhone price. Apple sold about as many iPhones as it did in this quarter last year.
Posted By Christian de Looper
porsche design huawei mate rs back top half
Mobile

Huawei just overtook Apple as the second-largest smartphone seller

Huawei is on the way up. According to a new report from Counterpoint Research, the company overtook Apple as the second-largest smartphone seller during the second quarter of 2018. Of course, it's likely that will change again soon.
Posted By Christian de Looper