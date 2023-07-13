If you don’t mind purchasing refurbished stock that looks like new, Walmart has one of the best iPad deals today. Right now, you can buy the Apple iPad 7th generation for only $200 saving you $49 off the usual price. Of course, it’s a refurbished unit but Walmart promises that it works and looks like new so you’re not missing out on anything other than spending more cash. It’s an older model but thanks to Apple supporting iPads for a long time, you’ll be fine. Here’s a deeper look at what to expect from your new acquisition.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 7th generation

The Apple iPad 7th generation was launched back in 2019. Four years old, it’s still reasonably powerful if you don’t mind a few concessions in exchange for owning an iPadOS-based tablet. It’s powered by the A10 Fusion processor that was seen in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. It can still handle plenty of multitasking so there are no concerns there, although we’d recommend this as a tablet for someone who doesn’t mind being a few steps behind technologically. After all, this isn’t one of the best tablets anymore, but it’s ideal for entertainment purposes.

It also has an attractive 10.2-inch screen. An LCD panel, you get a 2,160 x 1,620 resolution with a 265 pixels-per-inch density. As always with the best iPads, it looks sharp and colorful. It’s also very bright with a max brightness of 500 nits. Its stereo speakers aren’t great but they’ll suffice for streaming content. You can always hook something up to the headphone jack or use the Bluetooth connection.

Thanks to innovations within iPadOS, you’re also more likely to be able to work productively with the iPad 7th generation thanks to features like Slide Over and Split View. The forthcoming iPadOS 17 update supports the 6th generation and above, so this iPad should be supported through iPadOS 18 too. You can also add on an Apple Pencil, although only the first-generation model. For taking photos, there’s a simple 8-megapixel camera and a 1.2-megapixel selfie camera for video calls.

If you don’t mind having slightly older technology that’s also refurbished, being able to buy an Apple iPad 7th generation for $200 instead of $249 is a seriously good deal. You get all the benefits of iPadOS without having to spend as much as usual and this iPad should be supported for a while to come. Buy it now from Walmart before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations