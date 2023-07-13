 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This $199 refurbished iPad deal is $120 cheaper than a new one

Jennifer Allen
By
iPad 7th generation hands-on holding in horizontal mode
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If you don’t mind purchasing refurbished stock that looks like new, Walmart has one of the best iPad deals today. Right now, you can buy the Apple iPad 7th generation for only $200 saving you $49 off the usual price. Of course, it’s a refurbished unit but Walmart promises that it works and looks like new so you’re not missing out on anything other than spending more cash. It’s an older model but thanks to Apple supporting iPads for a long time, you’ll be fine. Here’s a deeper look at what to expect from your new acquisition.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 7th generation

The Apple iPad 7th generation was launched back in 2019. Four years old, it’s still reasonably powerful if you don’t mind a few concessions in exchange for owning an iPadOS-based tablet. It’s powered by the A10 Fusion processor that was seen in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. It can still handle plenty of multitasking so there are no concerns there, although we’d recommend this as a tablet for someone who doesn’t mind being a few steps behind technologically. After all, this isn’t one of the best tablets anymore, but it’s ideal for entertainment purposes.

It also has an attractive 10.2-inch screen. An LCD panel, you get a 2,160 x 1,620 resolution with a 265 pixels-per-inch density. As always with the best iPads, it looks sharp and colorful. It’s also very bright with a max brightness of 500 nits. Its stereo speakers aren’t great but they’ll suffice for streaming content. You can always hook something up to the headphone jack or use the Bluetooth connection.

Related

Thanks to innovations within iPadOS, you’re also more likely to be able to work productively with the iPad 7th generation thanks to features like Slide Over and Split View. The forthcoming iPadOS 17 update supports the 6th generation and above, so this iPad should be supported through iPadOS 18 too. You can also add on an Apple Pencil, although only the first-generation model. For taking photos, there’s a simple 8-megapixel camera and a 1.2-megapixel selfie camera for video calls.

If you don’t mind having slightly older technology that’s also refurbished, being able to buy an Apple iPad 7th generation for $200 instead of $249 is a seriously good deal. You get all the benefits of iPadOS without having to spend as much as usual and this iPad should be supported for a while to come. Buy it now from Walmart before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Will iPhones be cheaper on Prime Day 2023? Our prediction
A black iPhone 14 Pro lying on a table.

Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner with Amazon recently announcing that the two-day sales event will run from July 11 and through July 12. That means if you've been waiting to spend money on some of the best Apple deals around, you may be wondering whether Prime Day is the right time to buy. For now, we don't have concrete information on iPhone deals but we can get a rough idea of what to expect based on previous Prime Day sales. While there's rarely any shortage of Apple deals as part of the event, buying an iPhone cheaply is a less simple proposition. Want to know what to do? Let's take a look at your options.

We'll get straight to the point -- Prime Day iPhone deals are very rarely on brand-new iPhones at Amazon. It simply doesn't happen, however, Amazon does sometimes offer discounts on refurbished models so if those are the kind of iPhone deals you're happy with, it could be worth waiting. In particular, we could see some refurbished iPhone deals over at Amazon-owned retailer, Woot, where that kind of stock tends to reside.

Read more
How much will iPads be on Prime Day 2023? Our predictions
iPad Pro 2020 Screen

If you're in the market for a new iPad and you're on the hunt for iPad deals, you have an important choice to make. We're in that time of year where Prime Day 2023 is likely looming. We don't know when it will be, but we do know that products like the Apple iPad will get some sweet discounts. You have to choose whether you should buy an iPad from today's tablet deals, or hold off and hope for a better Prime Day 2023 iPad deal.

We've done some legwork that will help you make that decision. We've looked back the peaks and valleys of the price of various iPad models on Amazon. Below you'll find a table showing several iPad models' full price, current price, price on Prime Day 2022 and price on Black Friday 2022. Finally you'll see a prediction for what we think the price for Prime Day 2023 might go to. "NA" indicates that the iPad either hadn't launched yet or didn't have reported data.

Read more
The latest iPhone SE just had its price slashed to $149 (seriously)
The Apple iPhone SE (2022)'s screen.

It's rare to see cheap phone deals that involve an iPhone but that's what Walmart has right now. Today, you can buy the latest iPhone SE for just $149 saving you $230 off the regular price. The catch is that it's locked to Straight Talk and obviously, it won't be competing with 'full' iPhones. However, at this price, it's still going to be tempting for anyone who wants an Apple phone on a budget.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE
Slowly working its way down the best iPhone list, the iPhone SE is still the best phone for anyone on a tight budget. It has an attractive 4.7-inch Retina HD display that goes perfectly with its up to 15 hours of video playback battery life. It has 5G connectivity like the best phones offer so you don't have to worry about missing out on great data speeds.

Read more