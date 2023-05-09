 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple iPad is almost back down to its cheapest-ever price

Briley Kenney
By
The iPad 10.2 on a table.

As far as Apple deals go, between Macs, AirPods, and iPhones, some of the best offers include Apple’s titular tablet the infamous iPad. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a really good deal though, but today, that changes. Even some of the best tablet deals can’t hold a candle to this one. Over at Amazon, the Apple iPad (9th Gen) is nearly back down to its lowest-ever price. The record low is $250, and right now it’s $270 — saving you about $59. There’s no sense in belaboring the point here, if you want one or you’ve been eying that price and hoping it will drop again, now’s an excellent time to buy.

Why You Should Buy the Apple iPad (9th Gen)

In Digital Trend’s Apple iPad 9th Gen review, Adam Doud made it clear that while, yes, it’s the same iPad we know and love, some of the upgraded features are definitely worthwhile. He praised its great battery life, powerful internals, which offer reliable performance, front-facing camera upgrade, and Apple’s amazing software support. The base model also gets more storage in this model, with 64GB of internal storage. If you want to know a little more about those upgrades you can always check out the Apple iPad 2022 vs. iPad 2021 comparison. It breaks everything down in finer detail and explains the differences.

The Amazon deal includes the WiFi-only model, in either space gray or silver, with 64GB of internal storage. You also get a 10.2-inch gorgeous Retina display, a 12MP front-facing camera, 8MP rear camera, and all-day battery life. It’s also important to remember that iPadOS, Apple’s operating system for the iPad, is regularly updated, like iOS on the iPhones. That means most, if not all of the software upgrades that the new models get, this one also receives. Essential apps like Safari, Messages, and Keynote are all here too. Plus, the iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil stylus and Smart Keyboard.

Related

Just like on the iPhone, this iPad supports Apple’s Touch ID security authentication so you use your fingerprint to unlock the device, sign in to apps, and make payments through Apple Pay. Yes, if you have your iPad with you, then you can pay with it at select retailers.

Normally $329, and exactly that price at Apple right now, you can grab it for an excellent discount at Amazon, saving about $59 in the process. It’s yours for just $270, which is only $20 more than the lowest price it has ever been. Hurry, we have no idea how long this deal is going to be available, and when it’s gone there’s no telling how long it will be until there’s another discount.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Every iPhone owner needs this portable charger stand, and it’s $17 off
anker 622 wireless charger deal amazon march 2023 feature

An iPhone is good for little if you can’t keep it charged up and ready to go, and today you can catch a deal on a portable wireless charger at Amazon. The Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Charger is seeing a price drop down below $43, which will save you about $17 from its regular price of $70. It’s compatible with several different Apple iPhone models, and is available in a variety of different colors. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Anker 622 Wireless Charger
There are a lot of chargers out there to consider if you have one of the best iPhones, but few of them are as portable or as practical as the Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Charger. It connects to your iPhone with a super strong magnet that snaps it into place with the wireless charging magnet within the iPhone, and from there, charges it up via USB-C cable. One of the things that makes this such an attractive charger it’s super slim, and when it’s unplugged it’s able to stay attached to the iPhone. It’s so slim, in fact, you could essentially leave it attached to the iPhone when it’s not in use and you would barely notice the added weight and dimensions.

Read more
Hurry — Apple Watch Series 8 is back at its cheapest-ever price
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen on.

One of the best smartwatch deals right now is one many of us have been waiting for -- the cheapest-ever price on the Apple Watch Series 8. Over at Amazon, it's normally priced at $399 but right now, it's down to $329 for a very limited time only. We're expecting stock to fly out on this one as a $70 saving is rare to see on the latest watch from Apple. Let's take a quick look at why you might need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8
Always one of the Apple Watch deals to watch for, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a great wearable for most people, provided they own an iPhone. At its simplest, you can use it to track all your exercise and workouts. Thanks to Apple's neat activity rings system, you're motivated to burn more calories, stand more often throughout the day, and participate in exercise too. It's surprisingly compelling and you soon end up competing against yourself with a selection of workout awards further enticing you.

Read more
Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more
dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Apple loyalists, rejoice! The innovative and notoriously expensive manufacturer of seemingly every popular tech product out there actually does have some discounts. If you're looking to complete your sweet of Apple products with new earbuds, smartwatches, laptops or tablets, we have the Apple deals for you. It's now 2023, so many of these deals are on products released over the past year. These deals won't stick around for long, since the Silicon Valley tech giant knows that their products are always in high demand. Check out our favorite Apple deals below, and grab what you want before the sale ends.
Best Apple deals

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) --
Apple iPad Mini (2021) --
Apple AirPods Max --
Apple iPad Air 2022 --
Apple MacBook Air M1 --
Apple MacBook Pro (M2, 13-inch, 256GB) --

Read more