Apple iPad is almost back down to its cheapest-ever price

As far as Apple deals go, between Macs, AirPods, and iPhones, some of the best offers include Apple’s titular tablet the infamous iPad. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a really good deal though, but today, that changes. Even some of the best tablet deals can’t hold a candle to this one. Over at Amazon, the Apple iPad (9th Gen) is nearly back down to its lowest-ever price. The record low is $250, and right now it’s $270 — saving you about $59. There’s no sense in belaboring the point here, if you want one or you’ve been eying that price and hoping it will drop again, now’s an excellent time to buy.

Why You Should Buy the Apple iPad (9th Gen)

In Digital Trend’s Apple iPad 9th Gen review, Adam Doud made it clear that while, yes, it’s the same iPad we know and love, some of the upgraded features are definitely worthwhile. He praised its great battery life, powerful internals, which offer reliable performance, front-facing camera upgrade, and Apple’s amazing software support. The base model also gets more storage in this model, with 64GB of internal storage. If you want to know a little more about those upgrades you can always check out the Apple iPad 2022 vs. iPad 2021 comparison. It breaks everything down in finer detail and explains the differences.

The Amazon deal includes the WiFi-only model, in either space gray or silver, with 64GB of internal storage. You also get a 10.2-inch gorgeous Retina display, a 12MP front-facing camera, 8MP rear camera, and all-day battery life. It’s also important to remember that iPadOS, Apple’s operating system for the iPad, is regularly updated, like iOS on the iPhones. That means most, if not all of the software upgrades that the new models get, this one also receives. Essential apps like Safari, Messages, and Keynote are all here too. Plus, the iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil stylus and Smart Keyboard.

Just like on the iPhone, this iPad supports Apple’s Touch ID security authentication so you use your fingerprint to unlock the device, sign in to apps, and make payments through Apple Pay. Yes, if you have your iPad with you, then you can pay with it at select retailers.

Normally $329, and exactly that price at Apple right now, you can grab it for an excellent discount at Amazon, saving about $59 in the process. It’s yours for just $270, which is only $20 more than the lowest price it has ever been. Hurry, we have no idea how long this deal is going to be available, and when it’s gone there’s no telling how long it will be until there’s another discount.

Editors' Recommendations