iPhone 17 might finally fix Apple’s stingy ways with display upgrades

Social media is currently flooded with all kinds of rumors and concept renders purportedly depicting the upcoming iPhone 17 series. A few reliable insiders have also backed the claims of a fresh design. However, there’s another upgrade situation that will matter to users on a day-to-day basis.

According to Bloomberg, the baseline iPhone 17 model could finally get a high refresh rate aka ProMotion display. “The device is likely to get some small enhancements to its rear camera, as well as a ProMotion display, which allows for smoother scrolling and animation,” says the report.

If you’ve been following the competing Android ecosystem, high refresh rate screens are no longer a talking point. Even budget phones that cost as little as $200 will serve you a 90Hz or 120Hz panel. In the Apple ecosystem, you will have to spend at least a thousand dollars to experience that perk on an iPhone, or an iPad.

The “it didn’t matter” argument

Yes, Apple has received its fair share of criticism. And yes, the difference is discernible, especially when you shift from a 90Hz panel to a 90Hz or 120Hz screen. Once you’ve made the jump to a 90Hz panel, the subsequent figures at 120Hz, 144Hz, or even the165Hz panels on one of Asus’ ROG series smartphones.

An argument can be made that your phone interactions will look perfectly fine running on a 60Hz panel, especially if it’s an iPhone. Digital Trends’ Mark Jansen documented his experience of switching back to 60Hz screen on the iPhone 15, and not really missing the high refresh rate convenience.

The situation was not too different with the iPhone 16. You see, an added dash of fluidity with screen interactions is a welcome change. But random stutters and snags ruin that upgrade, especially on non-Pixel Android phones. Apple, on the other hand, does a fantastic job of optimizing the UI interactions, from touch transitions to animations.

That, however, doesn’t mean an $800 iPhone doesn’t deserve a high refresh rate screen. If that didn’t matter to users, Apple wouldn’t restrict the ProMotion tech offering a 120Hz peak refresh rate to the expensive “Pro” iPhones and iPads.

There’s a discernible visual perk to be served. It was only a matter of cost-cutting from Apple, until the supply chain brings down the cost of 120Hz panels to such an extent that Apple doesn’t feel the pinch on its profit margins. In 2025, the situation seems to have changed in Apple’s favor, paving the way for high-refresh rate panel on iPhones.