Apple may replace iPhone display supplier amidst quality concerns

By
Render of the iPhone SE 4 design.
Jon Prosser / Front Page Tech

According to OLED-info, a Chinese-based iPhone display provider has trouble with Apple over quality issues. The problems could affect the supply of future iPhones, including the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

BOE, which supplies LTPS AMOLED displays for the iPhone 14, 15, and 16, has had many displays rejected by Apple, causing a substantial drop in shipments. Since the beginning of 2024, the Chinese company has shipped only between 7 and 8 million panels to Apple, whereas it had initially anticipated shipping around 40 million units during the same period.

As a result, most of BOE’s display orders are redirected to Samsung Display, although LG Display may still play a role in the supply chain. The latter primarily provides displays for the iPhone Pro series.

Despite recent developments, BOE and LG Display have been selected as the OLED suppliers for the iPhone SE 4, which we expect will be announced this week. This entry-level phone will feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, for which Apple reportedly pays $25 per unit.

BOE started manufacturing iPhone displays for Apple with the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020. Since then, the company has faced several challenges. It has reportedly experienced production issues and occasionally failed to meet Apple’s quality standard in temporary setbacks and reduced order volumes.

The long-rumored iPhone SE 4 is expected to be the first to feature an in-house 5G chip. It is anticipated to come equipped with an A17 chip and an improved camera system and be the first iPhone SE model without a home button. Instead, it will offer Face ID like other iPhones on the market.

There’s no word whether BOE’s troubles will affect early supplies for the new iPhone.

Besides the iPhone SE 4, this year’s iPhone lineup should include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and all-new iPhone 17 Air.

Topics
