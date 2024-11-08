Apple quietly nixed this Apple Intelligence feature from iOS 18.2

One of the most highly anticipated features of Apple Intelligence, Image Playground, has finally launched in the iOS 18.2 developer and public betas. This artificial intelligence tool, announced in June, enables users to create cartoon-like images from text descriptions. Unfortunately, at least in the beta version, one of Image Playground’s announced features is missing.

As first noted on X (formerly Twitter) by @nicolas09f9 (via MacRumors), Image Playground was once expected to feature three design styles: Animation, Illustration, and Sketch. For whatever reason, the latter isn’t a choice in the beta.

The App Store preview for Image Playground has also been changed to no longer mention the Sketch style.

The page used to say: “The highly detailed and academic Sketch style produces gorgeous drawings on stark backgrounds.” The description now reads: “Animation style offers a whimsical, 3D cartoon look with expressive characters and cinematic environments. Illustration style is defined by strong outlines, simple shapes, and bold colors, providing uplifting and playful compositions.”

Interestingly, at least one paragraph on the App Store preview page still mentions the Sketch tool. It reads: “Image Playground, powered by Apple Intelligence, lets you turn descriptions, concepts, or people from your photo library into original, fun images in three unique styles.” Furthermore, Sketch is also still mentioned on the Apple Intelligence preview page.

Two possible explanations exist for why the Sketch option is no longer mentioned. The most likely reason is that it’s not included simply because it’s not a part of the current iOS 18.2 beta. This could change in a future beta version of iOS 18.2 or a later version altogether. Another possibility is that Apple has decided to exclude the sketch option entirely, at least for the foreseeable future.

Recently, I started testing Image Playground, and my initial impression is that this tool has great potential, but it still needs significant development before it’s ready for public use. Therefore, I don’t think we need to overanalyze the absence of the sketch tool at this point.

It is likely that we will see the sketch tool introduced in a future iOS 18.2 beta or, at the latest, in iOS 18.3. I would be very surprised if Apple were to discontinue this feature permanently.

In whatever form it eventually takes, Image Playground is expected to launch for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Some of its components could arrive for the general public as early as next month.