 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple quietly nixed this Apple Intelligence feature from iOS 18.2

By
Image Playground on iPad.
Apple

One of the most highly anticipated features of Apple Intelligence, Image Playground, has finally launched in the iOS 18.2 developer and public betas. This artificial intelligence tool, announced in June, enables users to create cartoon-like images from text descriptions. Unfortunately, at least in the beta version, one of Image Playground’s announced features is missing.

As first noted on X (formerly Twitter) by @nicolas09f9 (via MacRumors), Image Playground was once expected to feature three design styles: Animation, Illustration, and Sketch. For whatever reason, the latter isn’t a choice in the beta.

Recommended Videos

The App Store preview for Image Playground has also been changed to no longer mention the Sketch style.

Related

The page used to say: “The highly detailed and academic Sketch style produces gorgeous drawings on stark backgrounds.” The description now reads: “Animation style offers a whimsical, 3D cartoon look with expressive characters and cinematic environments. Illustration style is defined by strong outlines, simple shapes, and bold colors, providing uplifting and playful compositions.”

Interestingly, at least one paragraph on the App Store preview page still mentions the Sketch tool. It reads: “Image Playground, powered by Apple Intelligence, lets you turn descriptions, concepts, or people from your photo library into original, fun images in three unique styles.” Furthermore, Sketch is also still mentioned on the Apple Intelligence preview page.

An iPhone showing an Apple Intelligence rendering of Steve Jobs in the Image Playground app.
Jesse Hollington / Digital Trends

Two possible explanations exist for why the Sketch option is no longer mentioned. The most likely reason is that it’s not included simply because it’s not a part of the current iOS 18.2 beta. This could change in a future beta version of iOS 18.2 or a later version altogether. Another possibility is that Apple has decided to exclude the sketch option entirely, at least for the foreseeable future.

Recently, I started testing Image Playground, and my initial impression is that this tool has great potential, but it still needs significant development before it’s ready for public use. Therefore, I don’t think we need to overanalyze the absence of the sketch tool at this point.

It is likely that we will see the sketch tool introduced in a future iOS 18.2 beta or, at the latest, in iOS 18.3. I would be very surprised if Apple were to discontinue this feature permanently.

In whatever form it eventually takes, Image Playground is expected to launch for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Some of its components could arrive for the general public as early as next month.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Here’s every iPhone and iPad that supports Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote was one of the biggest ones that the company had made in years. During this keynote, the company showed us what we'd be getting in iOS 18, which includes some big user-requested features like more home screen customization, RCS messaging support, and more. But that's not all — this is the first iOS that brings AI into the iPhone with Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence, as Apple calls it, is a powerful suite of AI tools that will help make your life even easier. From new writing tools and summarization features to image generation and the ability to create unique emojis, Apple Intelligence definitely looks impressive.

Read more
Apple Intelligence is coming to these languages in April
Apple Intelligence on the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.

Public access to certain features of Apple Intelligence is rolling out to users with the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 updates. However, even if you are fortunate enough to gain early access, the service is currently only available in U.S. English in select countries. That is expected to change in the coming weeks and months.

According to GSMArena, Apple plans to add local English variants in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. in December. Most recently, it was confirmed that starting in April and continuing throughout 2025, Apple Intelligence will gain support for Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese. April is also when the EU will see its first Apple Intelligence release.

Read more
Apple uses giggles to highlight new Apple Intelligence features
A screenshot from an Apple ad for Apple Intelligence.

On the same day that Apple started rolling out Apple Intelligence to iPhone 16 handsets as well as iPhone 15 Pro devices, the tech giant dropped two videos showcasing some of the new features.

The first one (below) highlights the new Apple Intelligence Writing Tools feature, which, in Apple’s own words, is designed to “help your words sound more professional, friendly, or more concise.”

Read more