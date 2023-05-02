The 40mm model of the first-generation Apple Watch SE is down to just $149 from Walmart, following a $130 discount that nearly halves the smartwatch’s original price of $279. It’s not the latest version of the wearable device, but it’s still an Apple Watch, so if you’ve been thinking about getting one, you should shop this offer as soon as you can. It’s one of the most popular Apple Watch deals happening right now, with more than a thousand sold over the last 24 hours, so there’s a chance that stocks run out very soon.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is in our list of the best smartwatches as the best budget smartwatch for the iPhone, but the first-generation Apple Watch SE remains a worthwhile purchase, especially for its lowered cost. The wearable device will let you take calls and reply to text messages from your wrist, and it can be used to process payments using Apple Pay. The Apple Watch SE is capable of tracking your daily activity, monitoring health metrics such as heart rate and sleeping habits, and sending out an emergency message if it detects that you took a hard fall.

In our Apple Watch SE 2 versus Apple Watch SE comparison, the smartwatches look very similar to each other with the same case sizes and display resolutions, and they also offer the same battery life and charging time. They also have the same suite of sensors for fitness-tracking purposes, and they both support watchOS 9. The second-generation model offers extra processing power, an improved accelerometer and gyroscope, and the crash detection feature, but the first-generation model will be enough for users who will consider these upgrades as minimal.

