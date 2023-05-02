 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This deal gets you an Apple Watch for $149, but it’s selling fast

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Apple Watch SE is worn on a wrist with apps showing on the display.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The 40mm model of the first-generation Apple Watch SE is down to just $149 from Walmart, following a $130 discount that nearly halves the smartwatch’s original price of $279. It’s not the latest version of the wearable device, but it’s still an Apple Watch, so if you’ve been thinking about getting one, you should shop this offer as soon as you can. It’s one of the most popular Apple Watch deals happening right now, with more than a thousand sold over the last 24 hours, so there’s a chance that stocks run out very soon.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is in our list of the best smartwatches as the best budget smartwatch for the iPhone, but the first-generation Apple Watch SE remains a worthwhile purchase, especially for its lowered cost. The wearable device will let you take calls and reply to text messages from your wrist, and it can be used to process payments using Apple Pay. The Apple Watch SE is capable of tracking your daily activity, monitoring health metrics such as heart rate and sleeping habits, and sending out an emergency message if it detects that you took a hard fall.

In our Apple Watch SE 2 versus Apple Watch SE comparison, the smartwatches look very similar to each other with the same case sizes and display resolutions, and they also offer the same battery life and charging time. They also have the same suite of sensors for fitness-tracking purposes, and they both support watchOS 9. The second-generation model offers extra processing power, an improved accelerometer and gyroscope, and the crash detection feature, but the first-generation model will be enough for users who will consider these upgrades as minimal.

Related

Experience what it’s like to wear an Apple Watch by taking advantage of Walmart’s $130 price cut for the 40mm model of the first-generation Apple Watch SE. It’s down to just $149 from $279, and with more than 1,000 units sold in the past 24 hours, it’s one of the top smartwatch deals online. You’ll have to hurry if you want to get the first-generation Apple Watch SE for nearly half its sticker price though, as there’s no telling when stocks will get sold out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Every iPhone owner needs this portable charger stand, and it’s $17 off
anker 622 wireless charger deal amazon march 2023 feature

An iPhone is good for little if you can’t keep it charged up and ready to go, and today you can catch a deal on a portable wireless charger at Amazon. The Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Charger is seeing a price drop down below $43, which will save you about $17 from its regular price of $70. It’s compatible with several different Apple iPhone models, and is available in a variety of different colors. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Anker 622 Wireless Charger
There are a lot of chargers out there to consider if you have one of the best iPhones, but few of them are as portable or as practical as the Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Charger. It connects to your iPhone with a super strong magnet that snaps it into place with the wireless charging magnet within the iPhone, and from there, charges it up via USB-C cable. One of the things that makes this such an attractive charger it’s super slim, and when it’s unplugged it’s able to stay attached to the iPhone. It’s so slim, in fact, you could essentially leave it attached to the iPhone when it’s not in use and you would barely notice the added weight and dimensions.

Read more
This bundle saves you $50 on a Fire HD 10 and Keyboard Case
amazon fire hd 10 2021 news 1

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is an affordable mobile device that's perfect for basic functions, but you can get its 64GB model for even cheaper as part of a bundle from Amazon that includes the tablet's Keyboard Case for just $190. You'll enjoy $50 in savings from the total price of $240, but to do so, you'll need to push through with the purchase today as we're not sure if the offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 and Keyboard Case bundle
Amazon's Fire tablets focus on affordability and utility, instead of on sheer performance. This means you shouldn't expect the Amazon Fire HD 10 to match the power of the high-end devices in our list of the best tablets, but you'll appreciate it as an everyday companion for yourself and for your family. It's got an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM, which is more than enough for simple tasks such as browsing the internet, watching streaming content, and using social media apps. The tablet also features a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution that's 10% brighter than its previous generation, and a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Read more
Hurry — Apple Watch Series 8 is back at its cheapest-ever price
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen on.

One of the best smartwatch deals right now is one many of us have been waiting for -- the cheapest-ever price on the Apple Watch Series 8. Over at Amazon, it's normally priced at $399 but right now, it's down to $329 for a very limited time only. We're expecting stock to fly out on this one as a $70 saving is rare to see on the latest watch from Apple. Let's take a quick look at why you might need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8
Always one of the Apple Watch deals to watch for, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a great wearable for most people, provided they own an iPhone. At its simplest, you can use it to track all your exercise and workouts. Thanks to Apple's neat activity rings system, you're motivated to burn more calories, stand more often throughout the day, and participate in exercise too. It's surprisingly compelling and you soon end up competing against yourself with a selection of workout awards further enticing you.

Read more