 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This early Black Friday deal gets you an Apple Watch for under $150

Jennifer Allen
By
The screen of the Apple Watch SE showing its apps.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Through its early Black Friday deals, Walmart is currently selling the Apple Watch SE (1st gen) for $160 off so it’s down to just $149 from $309. While it isn’t the latest model, it’s the ideal starting point for anyone who’s been considering a smartwatch or Apple Watch but hasn’t wanted to stretch to pricier Apple deals around at the moment. If that sounds like you, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know about the Apple Watch SE (1st gen) before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE (1st gen)

The Apple Watch SE (1st gen) was previously one of the best smartwatches. While there’s now the Apple Watch SE 2, there are still a lot of benefits to buying the Apple Watch SE (1st gen). It has all the essentials for encouraging you to be more active.

It’s able to track your daily activity so you can spot trends as they develop. Thanks to the Apple Activity Rings system, you’re motivated to achieve certain goals such as to stand a certain amount of times throughout the day, exercise a certain amount, and also burn plenty of calories. It’s possible to track many different workout types ranging from running to swimming to walking and even pilates or tai chi.

Related

If you love to hike, there’s a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings. For tracking your health, you can also receive notifications of irregular heart rhythms or unusually high or low heart rates too. Compare the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch SE and you’ll be surprised how relatively little difference there is between the two.

The Apple Watch SE (1st gen) still allows you to sync all your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks while it also has a swim proof design. It’s all well-suited for an active lifestyle while looking good throughout the day.

Usually priced at $309, you can currently buy the Apple Watch SE (1st gen) for $149 from Walmart. We can’t be confident of stock levels given it’s an early Black Friday deal so if it sounds appealing to you, tap the buy button now before you miss out on the sweet price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Get a brand new iPhone for under $150 in the Prime Day sales
The Apple iPhone SE (2022) being held in a mans hand.

You may or may not be surprised to know that Amazon is kicking off its Prime Day Big Deal Days event in October, much closer to the holiday shopping season. Alongside the many Prime Day deals that Amazon has been running, many include Apple's iPhone in both old and new form. One of the best deals right now includes the third-generation iPhone SE for just $149. It's a huge savings of $230 compared to the original price of $379, although there is a catch -- the phone is locked to a Straight Talk prepaid subscription. Still, if that isn't an issue for you, this is a super sweet deal. You're going to need to be fast, though, as this offer will be gone before you know it. Here's what to expect if you're going to take advantage of the offer:

Why you should buy the third-generation Apple iPhone SE
The third-generation Apple iPhone SE, which was released in March 2022, is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip -- the same one that you'll find in the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14. That means the Apple iPhone SE 2022 is pretty powerful for its price, with snappy performance when you launch even the most demanding apps and when you're multitasking between them. The device is also equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, which may be small compared to the screens of other modern smartphones, but it makes up for the lack of size with excellent color accuracy and overall high quality.

Read more
Get this Apple Watch for under $200 with this Prime Day deal
The app grid view on the Apple Watch SE 2.

If you don't have a smartwatch yet or are thinking about upgrading, now is a good time to do so. Amazon's

event going on now, which means great deals across the site. And while we're trying to keep tabs on the absolute best October Prime day deals, some things deserve some special attention. In this case, that's the Apple Watch SE 2, down to just $199. That's a $50 discount on one of the best smartwatches, way down from the usual price of $249. Tap the button below to evaluate the offer yourself, or keep reading below to get our staff's take on this item.

Read more
This is hands-down the best Prime Day tablet deal you can shop
The iPad 10.2 on a table.

Undoubtedly, you remember that in July, Amazon held its major Prime Day event, with a chance to grab many of its best deals during the Prime Early Access Sale. What followed were some of the best deals and discounts all year, rivaling even the holiday shopping season like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But guess what? Amazon is back with its Prime Day Big Deal Days event in October, and it means you can once again get some great offers. Dare we say some fantastic iPad offers.

In fact, if you're looking for a really affordable iPad, you can't go wrong with the standard Apple iPad 10.2 at Amazon right now. Normally priced at $329, it's down to an even lower price of $249, saving you $80 off the usual price. That's significant savings on an already well-priced tablet and easily one of the highlights of the Prime Day iPad deals. Here's why you need the Apple iPad 10.2 in your life.

Read more