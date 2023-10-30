Through its early Black Friday deals, Walmart is currently selling the Apple Watch SE (1st gen) for $160 off so it’s down to just $149 from $309. While it isn’t the latest model, it’s the ideal starting point for anyone who’s been considering a smartwatch or Apple Watch but hasn’t wanted to stretch to pricier Apple deals around at the moment. If that sounds like you, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know about the Apple Watch SE (1st gen) before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE (1st gen)

The Apple Watch SE (1st gen) was previously one of the best smartwatches. While there’s now the Apple Watch SE 2, there are still a lot of benefits to buying the Apple Watch SE (1st gen). It has all the essentials for encouraging you to be more active.

It’s able to track your daily activity so you can spot trends as they develop. Thanks to the Apple Activity Rings system, you’re motivated to achieve certain goals such as to stand a certain amount of times throughout the day, exercise a certain amount, and also burn plenty of calories. It’s possible to track many different workout types ranging from running to swimming to walking and even pilates or tai chi.

If you love to hike, there’s a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings. For tracking your health, you can also receive notifications of irregular heart rhythms or unusually high or low heart rates too. Compare the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch SE and you’ll be surprised how relatively little difference there is between the two.

The Apple Watch SE (1st gen) still allows you to sync all your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks while it also has a swim proof design. It’s all well-suited for an active lifestyle while looking good throughout the day.

Usually priced at $309, you can currently buy the Apple Watch SE (1st gen) for $149 from Walmart. We can’t be confident of stock levels given it’s an early Black Friday deal so if it sounds appealing to you, tap the buy button now before you miss out on the sweet price.

