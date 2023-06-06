A big discount just landed on the latest Apple Watch SE

Amazon is frequently a great destination for Apple deals and we’re particularly keen to see a sweet discount on the latest Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) right now. Normally priced at $249, it’s down to $219 for a limited time only. If you just watched the Apple event last night and you can’t wait to check out watchOS 10 (and new Snoopy watch faces), you need this watch. It’s one of the best smartwatch deals around given the great value the watch offers at its regular price. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

One of the best smartwatches around and easily the best choice for iPhone owners on a budget, the Apple Watch SE 2 is simple, cheap, and brilliant. It offers all the essentials you need from a smartwatch. That means it’ll easily track your health and fitness progress. While it might lack a couple of sensors that the Apple Watch Series 8 provides, it’s still capable of monitoring your workouts, how many steps you take, the calories you burn, and how fast your pace is while running. It’s also swim-proof to 50 meters so you can take it swimming and check out your lap times.

At all times, if the Apple Watch SE spots an unusually high or low heart rate, or detects an irregular rhythm, it’ll give you a heads-up via a notification so you can check out what’s going on. It also has crash and fall detection so if you’re in a severe car crash or take a nasty fall, it can get in touch with relevant people to help you out.

While, hopefully, that doesn’t happen too often, everything else about the Apple Watch SE is the kind of stuff you’ll do on a daily basis. You can send texts, make calls, listen to music or podcasts, as well as use Siri, with the watch working alongside your iPhone so there’s no need to pull it out of your pocket so often. You can even pay with it thanks to Apple Pay support.

Packed with features and demonstrating that smartwatches have truly come of age, the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) is an even more tempting deal when it’s down to $219 at Amazon. At $249, it was a great value proposition but an extra $30 saving makes it all the sweeter. Buy it now while stocks last.

Editors' Recommendations