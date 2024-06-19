 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Apple Watch Series 9 has a $100 price cut for a limited time

By
Post-walk fitness data on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Apple Watch Series 9 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

For one of the best Apple Watch deals around, check out Amazon. Today, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 9 for $299 meaning you’re saving $100 off the regular price of $399. The 25% price cut is available on a few different color schemes so you can find the right look for you. It’s one of the better Apple deals around and we’re here to tell you why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

One of the best smartwatches around and easily the best choice for anyone with an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 9 is sure to enrich your life. It’s packed with great features while being incredibly comfortable and secure to wear.

The 41mm always-on display looks great, being crystal clear and sharp, while also offering IP6X dust resistance and 50m water resistance too. Its rectangular shape provides plenty of room to see what you’re doing while the touch interface is super responsive and satisfying to use.

Related

The watch’s S9 chip means that performance is pretty speedy, although the Apple Watch Series 9 really shines when it works in the background. It offers advanced health features like blood oxygen monitoring, the option to take an ECG any time, and also notifications in case of an irregular heart beat. While you sleep, it tracks your sleeping patterns including REM, deep, and light sleep.

All these sensors can be used well while exercising too. The Apple Watch Series 9 has comprehensive fitness and workout tracking so you can easily see what your pace is as you run or how many laps you’ve achieved while you’re swimming. A series of awards and challenges entice you into pushing for new personal bests, and throughout the day, the Apple Watch Series 9 consistently shows how active you’re being.

Any time you don’t want to grab your phone, you can check notifications on your Apple Watch Series 9 as well as take calls and even reply to texts. Finally, there’s fall detection and crash detection so you’re kept safe and protected at all times too.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is normally priced at $399. Right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $299 so you’re saving $100 or 25% off the regular price. A great option for anyone keen to be more active, check it out now. The deal is likely to end soon and there are only select colors available at this price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The Apple Watch Series 9 has a nice price cut today
The Apple Watch Series 9's camera app, showing the viewfinder and the zoom feature.

Apple Watch Series 9 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the most confusing watches out there. It was banned due to a sort of IP issue with its blood Oxygen sensing tech. Then, the ban was lifted in late 2023. And, finally, the ban got reinstated (sorta) earlier this year. So, can you get the watch? Surprisingly, not only is the answer "yes" but also "yes, and on sale!" Right now you can get a 41mm version of the somewhat controversial watch that rests at the top of our list of the best smartwatches for just $429. That's $70 down from the usual $499. Tap the button below to find your watch or keep reading to see all the details about what it can do.

Read more
If you’ve ever wanted the Google Pixel Watch, this deal is your excuse
The Pixel Watch on a person's wrist.

With the arrival of its successor, those who have been interested in the Google Pixel Watch should be on the lookout for its appearance in smartwatch deals. Crutchfield is an excellent source for such offers, and it currently has the wearable device on sale for a very affordable $180 following a $100 discount on its original price of $280. We don't expect this bargain to last long though, so if you've been waiting for an excuse to buy this Google smartwatch, take advantage of the savings by making your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch may have been overshadowed by the Google Pixel Watch 2, but it's still a worthwhile purchase because of everything that it provides at a relatively affordable price. Its colorful always-in display offer brightness of up to 1,000 nuts, and it's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Google Pixel Watch also comes with a comprehensive suite of health-focused features, including workout tracking, heart rate monitoring, ECG measurements, sleep tracking, fall detection, and much more. The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 meters so you can wear it while swimming, and its battery can last up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is down to $210 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ on a white background.

We've recently compiled a list of some the best Samsung tablet deals (nearly all of which are still active) but others pop up so quick we can't sleep on them, including this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. It's a sort of budget tier Samsung tablet that really shouldn't be ignored when it goes on sale. Right now, you can get yours for just $210, which is $60 below its usual $270 price point. This is an Amazon "Limited time deal" so please be sure to tap the button below to grab yours now. Otherwise, keep reading to see more about this tablet, who it's for, and the tablet we think you'll likely confuse it for.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a 2024 model with 8GB of RAm, an 11 inch 1920 x 1200p screen that refreshes at 90Hz, and (at least for this version) 128GB of storage. It uses a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos to give a surprisingly adaptive sound environment. It's also easy to multi-task on your tablet than ever before with the display that breaks into multiple windows easily and upgraded Snapdragon chipset that makes it easier to run multiple apps simultaneously.

Read more