Apple’s iOS 26 public beta may finally arrive next week

Why it matters: Apple fans dying to try the latest iPhone OS have faced a wait longer than expected for the iOS 26 public beta, diverging from Apple’s usually rapid rollout. A near-term release could help ramp up user testing , work out bugs, and increase excitement ahead of the full launch this fall, especially as rivals like Google push AI-heavy Android updates.

The big idea: Multiple reports suggest Apple is looking at July 23rd for the iOS public beta debut, based on insights from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This follows the developer beta 3 rollout on July 7, which skipped the typical one-week public follow-up.

Go deeper:

Delayed timeline: Apple teased a July window at it’s June announcement, but the holdup has fueled a lot of chatter. Gurman flagged the July 23rd target in an X reply, calling it “unusually late,” while sites like MacRumors and The Apple Post echo the date. Some speculation, including Reddit threads, point to a possible Monday drop instead, but the online consensus overall is still suggesting mid-next week.

Apple teased a July window at it’s June announcement, but the holdup has fueled a lot of chatter. Gurman flagged the July 23rd target in an X reply, calling it “unusually late,” while sites like MacRumors and The Apple Post echo the date. Some speculation, including Reddit threads, point to a possible Monday drop instead, but the online consensus overall is still suggesting mid-next week. Feature highlights: iOS 26 promises a revamped design, deeper Apple Intelligence integration for a smarter Siri and apps, enhanced privacy tools and better multi-tasking. Early betas also tease AI-driven photo editing and on-device processing for faster, more secure experiences. For our take on the standout beta features so far, like the ‘Liquid Glass’ design and new apps, check out our take on three iOS beta features we like so far. We have also covered updates we think you’ll actually use in Apple iOS 26.

iOS 26 promises a revamped design, deeper Apple Intelligence integration for a smarter Siri and apps, enhanced privacy tools and better multi-tasking. Early betas also tease AI-driven photo editing and on-device processing for faster, more secure experiences. For our take on the standout beta features so far, like the ‘Liquid Glass’ design and new apps, check out our take on three iOS beta features we like so far. We have also covered updates we think you’ll actually use in Apple iOS 26. Developer side: A fourth developer beta could hit as soon as tomorrow, sticking to Apple’s weekly cadence post-beta 3. However, the shifted public access breaks from patterns seen in prior years, perhaps a sign that Apple is scrambling to get Apple Intelligence up to competitive par.

Recommended Videos

The bottom line: Enroll in Apple’s Beta Software Program to get in line for the update. With sources aligning on a late-July push, iOS 26’s beta phase is heating up—Digital Trends will track features, compatibility (starting from newer iPhones like the 16 series onward), and any last-minute shifts. Curious if your iPhone will support iOS 26? See our full list of iOS 26 compatible models. For everything we know about iOS 26 so far, check out our article here.