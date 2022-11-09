 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Rough durability test shows a dark side of the ROG Phone 6 Pro

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

The ROG Phone 6 Pro is marketed as one of the most powerful smartphones available, and is specifically designed for gaming on the go. However, despite its technical prowess, the phone performed exceptionally poorly in a durability test. While no phone is indestructible, the ROG Phone 6 Pro walked away from a standard durability test done by YouTuber JerryRigEverything looking like it just barely survived an explosion.

The test looked to see how well the ROG Phone 6 Pro stood up to things like scratches to its display and cameras, where it performed similarly to other flagship devices. Where the test took a turn, however, was during the bend test. JerryRigEverything was able to crack the phone almost cleanly in half with ease straight down the center, rendering it completely destroyed in just a few seconds.

Holding the Photo taken with the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, seen from the back.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

While it’s not uncommon for the smartphones featured on the YouTube channel to run into some issues during the bend test, the ROG Phone 6 Pro was something of an outlier due to how little force it was able to withstand before being pretty much destroyed. As JerryRigEverything notes during the test, the ROG Phone 5 Pro from last year fared just as poorly as it, too, snapped in half during the bend test.

It’s certainly frustrating a phone that costs $1,300 is so flimsy, but there were two indications that the Phone 6 Pro would perform so poorly on the test. The first is that it’s almost identical to the Phone 5 Pro in terms of design, which, as mentioned above, had the exact same durability issue. It was possible that ROG might have changed some of the internal components between versions, but that clearly wasn’t the case.

YIKES - The Worlds Most Powerful Smart Phone...

The second red flag for the Phone 6 Pro’s durability was its poor ingress protection rating. The ROG Phone 6 Pro has been rated IPX4, with the X meaning that it wasn’t tested for resistance to solid particles and the 4 indicating it’s splashproof, but will sustain major internal damage when exposed to liquids in any substantial amount. For comparison, the industry standard IP rating is hovering around IP68 for most devices, which means that the ROG Phone 6 Pro is far behind the curve when it comes to withstanding wear and tear.

The ROG Phone 6 Pro is still a solid device, so just make sure that you’re extra gentle with it should you buy one. Bends frequently happen when a phone is put in pants pockets, so it’s probably best to keep it elsewhere when on the go.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
This app put a kitten on my iPhone 14 Pro and I adore it so much
Pixel Pals app running in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Ultimate Leica vs. Hasselblad phone camera test has a decisive winner
The OnePlus 10 Pro and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's camera modules.
I used the Nreal Air AR glasses to totally transform my iPhone
Nreal Air glasses laying on a table.
iPhone 15: everything we know about the 2023 iPhone
Someone holding the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Best Verizon new customer deals for November 2022
Verizon 5G Super Bowl
Switch to Straight Talk and get the iPhone SE (2020) for $149
iPhone SE 2020 Screen Front.
The best wireless keyboards for 2022
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Will my phone automatically change for daylight saving time?
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island showing the timer and music playing.
The best iPhone 13 mini screen protectors for 2022
Spigen Screen Protector feature image.
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 today
Apple Watch Series 3 on wrist.
This Motorola Android phone with a 6.5-inch screen is $50 at Walmart
The Moto G Pure has a water resistant nano coating.
The best Samsung tablets to buy in 2022: Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S7 FE, and more
Best Samsung tablets