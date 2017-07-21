Asus hints the ZenFone 4 will have a dual-lens camera in colorful teaser pictures

Why it matters to you Asus is rumored to be planning to replace its sprawling ZenFone 3 range with new, higher-specification models in the coming months.

Asus certainly made the most of the ZenFone 3 range in 2016 and even early 2017, having launched a wide variety of spinoff devices, including the ZenFone 3 Deluxe, ZenFone 3 Laser, and most recently, the ZenFone 3 Zoom. Where does it go from here? The ZenFone 4, of course. Here’s what we know about the company’s upcoming Zenfone 4 devices so far.

Release date, teasers, and price

When will the ZenFone 4 arrive? Asus may be gearing up for the unveiling soon, and has started to tease the new phone through its official social networking pages. On its Facebook page, Asus writes, “It’s time to meet the new ZenFone 4. Stay tuned,” and adds a series of teaser pictures to further pique our interest. The colorful pictures hint at a dual-lens camera, and show images of London, Shanghai, and other scenes overlaid with two circles.

A rumor originating from Taiwan says the ZenFone 4 will be revealed on August 17 at an event in Taiwan. It’s apparently sourced from a South Korean actor attending the event as a product ambassador. Before this, news from DigiTimes, quoting Asus CEO Jerry Shen, said Asus would hold an event in July, after it fell nearly three months behind schedule in an effort to redesign the devices late in the development process. July is nearly over at the time of writing, so this now seems unlikely.

The report goes on to say the company will launch the “mainstream” 5.5-inch ZenFone 4 first, in Taiwan, for a price roughly equivalent to $500. Later, it will supplement that device with a family of different sized phones. There’s even a hint the ZenFone 5 will debut at Mobile World Congress in February 2018.

A range of devices

Asus has long launched a series of phones in each ZenFone lineup, and this year it seems as though it may launch as many as five different ZenFone 4 variants. That’s more than it ever has, and includes the already official ZenFone 4 Max, along with the ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4V — which may be for Verizon — and two variants of the standard ZenFone 4. The news comes from the Asus forums, with a user listing each model and model number.

Further evidence of multiple ZenFone 4 devices came at the end of July, with the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Pro, and ZenFone 4 Max all being certified for use in Taiwan by the local NCC regulatory board.

At the end of 2016, and then again after the New Year, an Asus phone with the model number X00GD was spotted after it was registered on China’s TENAA regulatory board website. Believed to be a midrange member of the ZenFone 4 family, its standout feature is a large 4,850mAh battery, which, considering it’s only powering a 5.2-inch, 1280 x 720 pixel screen and a 1.5GHz octa-core processor, should provide plenty of standby time. Other specifications include a 13-megapixel rear camera, and either 2GB or 4GB of RAM.

Although the ZenFone 4 name is being used at the moment, Asus has used it before, back in 2014 when the number four was used to denote the screen size of the phone. It’s not certain the company will want to reuse it this time.

ZenFone 4

We have yet to see leaks regarding the ZenFone 4’s design, though the already announced ZenFone 4 Max may give us a strong hint. The teasers shared by Asus also suggest the phone will have a dual-lens camera, just like the Max. Early hints about the phone’s specification came from a possible appearance on Geekbench. A benchmarks results page for a device named “Z01KD” has popped up over at Slashleaks, offering a little information on the core of Asus’ upcoming line of smartphones. The Z01KD model number has been previously linked to the ZenFone 4.

First, we can see the phone incorporates 4GB of RAM, as well as an octo-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 2.21GHz — indicating a midrange Snapdragon 660 chipset. According to the benchmarks, it is running Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Now, as for those scores. The ZenFone 4 achieved an 855 in single-core testing and 4,127 in multi-core. For comparison’s sake, the ZenFone 3 — which sported Qualcomm’s last-gen 625 chipset — scored 838 and 4,016 in single- and multi-core testing, respectively. It would appear modest improvements have been made to performance but we will have to wait until we get the device in our hands to determine if any of those changes have a significant effect on real-world usage.

ZenFone 4 Max

The first of Asus’ upcoming ZenFone 4 devices has finally broken cover, and it happens to be the ZenFone 4 Max. The device was officially launched in Russia according to Android Authority and Helpix. It sports a metal design similar to Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus, and is available in three finishes: black, gold, and pink.

According to the spec sheet, the ZenFone 4 Max will pack one of two Qualcomm processors, depending on the market and time of release — the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or 430. Despite the relatively low-end system-on-chip, the phone can be configured with an optional 4GB of RAM as well as 64GB of internal storage. There’s also a 5.5-inch 1080p display, dual-lens 13-megapixel camera at the rear, 8-megapixel shooter for selfies up front, and a beefy 5,000mAh battery on board. It will retail for the equivalent of $235 in Russia, or 13,900 rubles.

As far as other configurations of the phone are concerned, a GFXBench leak from May discovered by GizmoChina revealed an Asus device code-named X00ID featuring 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This could be the lower-spec version of the ZenFone 4 Max. For some perspective, the Snapdragon 430 in Asus’ budget phablet is also featured in the Nokia 6. Last year’s ZenFone 3 Max received MediaTek’s MT6737T chipset, which was a bit slower than the 430’s predecessor, the 425.

Update: Asus has started teasing the announcement of the ZenFone 4, plus we’ve added in more evidence of multiple models in the range.