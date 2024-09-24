We’ve been discussing Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leaks for a long time. Here’s another one to pique your interest in the soon-to-be-announced phone. It comes from an unboxing video posted by leaker Evan Blass (and spotted by 9to5Google).

The new video shows that Samsung’s next “fan edition” phone is expected to launch in five colors: Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, and Yellow. It also shows that Samsung’s “ProVisual Engine” is present on the phone to improve lowlight imagery.

Full camera specs have also been confirmed: a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, an 8MP 3x optical zoom camera, and a 10MP selfie camera.

Finally, the Galaxy S24 FE box contains a USB-C cable, documentation, and a SIM tool. Not surprisingly, a charger is missing.

Based on previous leaks, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. The device is anticipated to be equipped with a Samsung Exynos 2400e processor. Like the previous year’s model, the Galaxy S24 FE will probably have an aluminum body.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 FE in the near future, and this latest leak tends to confirm that. The previous model, the Galaxy S23 FE, was launched in October 2023.

The starting price of last year’s Galaxy S23 FE was $599. Unfortunately, according to one new report, the S24 FE could get a price hike to $649. That would obviously be less than ideal, especially considering the main draw of the FE line has been lower prices compared to the regular Galaxy S lineup. Nothing is confirmed just yet, so we’ll have to wait and see how this shakes out.