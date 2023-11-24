Whether it was turkey, stuffing, or pumpkin pie, you’re likely to have overstuffed yourself on something last night. If you’ve got a bit of post-Thanksgiving regret, then it will make you want to shop today’s Black Friday deals differently than you might otherwise have, in a sort of health conscious manner. With great deals going on in the form of Fitbit Black Friday deals, Black Friday Apple Watch deals, and Garmin Watch Black Friday deals, all of which you can health and exercise monitor with, you know this is a great time to get healthy. Here, we focus on the Fitbits, giving you a listing of the best deals to shop as well as what to look for in a Fitbit.

Best Fitbit Black Friday deals

How to choose a Fitbit on Black Friday

Finding the best Fitbit for your situation isn’t just a matter of buying the most expensive one. The Fitbit family is fairly varied now. We consider the Fitbit Sense 2 to be the very best of the bunch as it’s effectively a smartwatch rather than a regular fitness tracker. It looks classy and elegant, but it’s powerful too. It tracks your steps and heart rate along with your stress levels over time. There’s an ECG app along with comprehensive food and drink tracking. You can even take calls with it too while it can handle extremely rugged walks and explorations, right down to its water resistance. The downside? It’s expensive and overkill for many users.

A better option for those seeking one of the best fitness trackers is something from the Fitbit Charge range such as the latest Fitbit Charge 6. It’s more budget friendly but it still offers a seven day battery life along with all the key features you need for tracking 20 different exercises, the steps you take, and even your blood oxygen levels. For most people, this is a more well-rounded option. If you want even simpler functionality and fewer sensors, but the pedometer aspect of a Fitbit, consider a Fitbit Inspire which offers tremendous value and still motivates you to get outside more often.

The big decision here is whether you want a slim fitness tracker on your wrist or more of a smartwatch that’s bulkier but able to do more for you.

Another thing to consider is who you’re buying for. If you’re buying for your child, the Fitbit Ace range is what you want. It’s a little more robustly built to handle your child’s active lifestyle, and it won’t track their calories burned. However, it will still monitor sleep, steps, exercise time, and how active your child is which can be useful as well as fun to compete with.

In all cases, when buying as part of the Black Friday sales, try to buy the latest model. There can be deeper discounts on older versions but it makes sense that while you’re saving, you should invest in the latest option. At the time of writing, these are the Fitbit Charge 6, Fitbit Luxe, Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Ace 3, Fitbit Sense 2, and Fitbit Versa 4. Older models will still work but may not be as efficient as the newer option, lack certain features, and potentially lose support sooner. We understand if you’re set on a FitBit, but sometimes the best option for your situation is a different model from Black Friday smartwatch deals.

How we chose these Fitbit Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Fitbit Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Fitbit Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best Fitbit Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

