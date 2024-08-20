 Skip to main content
Circle to Search just got another cool feature. Here’s how it works

Using Circle to Search on the Google Pixel 8a.
Circle to Search

Have you ever heard an amazing song playing over the speakers, only for it to end before you can get your phone out and Shazam it? It’s definitely happened to me (and could have deprived me from discovering great bands like Röyksopp).

Those days are over now that Google has expanded its Circle to Search feature. All you have to do is long-press the navigation bar or home button on a supported device, and a new music icon will appear next to the search bar. Tap that icon, and if a song is playing on your device or over the store speakers, it will attempt to identify it. If the song ends, start humming. Seriously, you can hum the song, and Circle to Search can still identify it.

The feature is rolling out to all Google users with a compatible phone, but it was first noticed by a Reddit user who said it came with the latest update to the Google app — version 15.32.37.28, to be exact. If you don’t have access to the feature yet, ensure your app has been updated.

The Song Search feature is similar to existing functions, like the Now Playing feature on Pixel devices. Now Playing essentially does the same thing, but that’s a Pixel-exclusive feature. The Circle to Search feature adds convenience and utility in the palm of your hand, especially when you consider the other tricks it has up its sleeve.

Earlier this year, Circle to Search added translation functionality. Just point the camera at text in a foreign language, and the phone will translate it with the touch of a button. Now, you have no excuse not to try some of the more exotic dishes on the menu.

Google typically updates its devices with a phased rollout, so even if someone else has the Song Search feature, it might not be available on your device just yet. Give it a bit of time, and it should appear soon. Never again will you have to miss out on discovering niche Norwegian electronica music from a Geico commercial.

