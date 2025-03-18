 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Circular Ring 2 puts blood pressure sensing on your finger

By
Circular Ring 2 in Rose Gold.
Circular

Circular is a relatively small player in the smart ring segment, which is currently led by the likes of Oura, Samsung, and RingConn. Yet, following a not-so-good start,the company’s second-gen smart ring is setting some high benchmarks.

The Circular Ring 2, which recently smashed past its $1 million crowdfunding goal, has landed support for blood pressure sensing. The feature will be enabled via an OTA update later this year. In 2026, the company will also enable sensor-driven blood glucose trend analysis for its smart ring

Recommended Videos

How blood pressure sensing works on a ring?

Circular Ring 2 on the finger of a person
Circular

“Unlike other wearables that rely solely on PPG sensors, Circular has combined ECG and PPG technology to enable spot blood pressure measurements, making it the first smart ring to achieve this level of accuracy,” says the company.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Circular says the onboard sensor array measures Pulse Transit Time (PTT) to assess blood pressure futures. Users can take measurements lasting between 30 seconds to a couple of minutes, in order to check how their activity patterns affect blood pressure levels.

Now, it almost sounds too good to be true that a smart ring can measure blood pressure, but smartwatches from giants like Apple and Samsung haven’t been able to figure it out natively.

The underlying technology, however, is ready. It has been tested in clinical settings, and already been commercialized, too. Earlier this year, Novosound revealed a novel ultrasound blood pressure monitoring system, claiming that it was ready for watches and smart rings.

An approach validated by science

Front view of the Circular Ring 2
Circular

The PTT-based approach has been backed by scientific research as a non-invasive cuff-less technique for measuring blood pressure. This is what a research paper presented at the 30th Annual International Conference of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society says:

“It has been reported that the pulse transit time (PTT), the interval between the peak of the R-wave in electrocardiogram (ECG) and the fingertip photoplethysmogram (PPG), is related to arterial stiffness, and can be used to estimate the systolic blood pressure (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP).”

This approach may not be 100% accurate on its own, but when heart rate and blood pressure estimates are factored into the measurement process, the error margin is “significantly” reduced. Another paper published in the Hypertension Research journal discusses the efficacy of this PTT method for blood pressure evaluation.

The dawn of a new era for smart rings

Circular Ring 2 in Gold.
Circular

The Circular Ring 2 is shaping up to be quite an innovation powerhouse in the smart ring segment. Armed with an ECG, PPG, and a temperature sensor, it can measure everything from heart rate and blood oxygen saturation levels to ECG activity and heart rate variation.

Touted to be the first FDA-cleared smart ring that offers an ECG measurement facility, it has also received regulatory clearance for detecting signs of AFib, a serious heart condition. Apple made waves when AFib detection landed on its smartwatches.

The Circular Ring 2 is currently available via Kickstarter, priced at $239 for early backers. The regular sticker price for this Titanium-made smartwatch is $549. That’s on the higher side, but a notable benefit is that there’s no subscription model involved, and all the features are available straight out of the box.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
What I want to see from the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

One of my favorite devices launched in 2024 was the Samsung Galaxy Ring. It was first teased last January at the Galaxy S24 launch, and then Samsung gave us a sneak peek in February before launching it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July.

My excitement for it had been building in the first half of the year, and the final product didn’t disappoint. Samsung delivered an excellent smart ring that didn’t cause discomfort or swollen fingers. However, RingConn and then Oura launched their successors, and the Galaxy Ring lost some of its appeal.

Read more
One of the worst smart rings we reviewed in 2024 is getting a successor
Circular Ring 2 in Gold.

In the world of wearables, it seems that smart rings have reached peak popularity in the last couple of years. Though the Oura Ring is still the gold standard, that’s not stopping competitors like Circular, which just announced its next-generation Circular Ring 2 at CES 2025.

In 2024, our own Andy Boxall reviewed the original Circular Ring Slim, as well as a revised version that came out several months later. However, he wasn’t very impressed with the Circular Ring Slim, as it had several flaws and only got a 1.5/5 rating. Circular clearly had its work cut out for it, and thankfully, the Circular Ring 2 sounds like an improvement.

Read more
We may get our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 very soon
Someone wearing the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to give us a lot of details about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, but a new report suggests there could be a few additional surprises announced at the January 22 show — including the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2.

The existence of the Galaxy Ring 2 hasn't been much of a secret, with prior leaks giving us looks at what kind of specs to expect. Now, a new report from Taiwanese outlet DigiTimes suggests Samsung might announce it at Galaxy Unpacked, just as it did with the first Galaxy Ring this year.

Read more