Does the iPad Pro (2022) come with an Apple Pencil?

The Apple iPad Pro (2022), featuring a gorgeous 11-inch or 12.9-inch screen, makes for an excellent device for drawing, coloring, sketching, writing, highlighting, or just browsing the web. Whether you’re a professional artist or a hobbyist looking for a fancy tool, the new iPad Pro paired with the Apple Pencil gives you plenty of features to play around with.

In fact, Apple has revealed that you can use the Apple Pencil from up to 12 mm above the display, giving you more control over your strokes. It’s a neat feature that makes the Apple Pencil more useful than before, but there’s one important thing we need to get straight.

Does the iPad Pro (2022) come with the Apple Pencil?

Unfortunately, none of the recent iPads come with the Apple Pencil, so if you want to use a stylus, you’ll have to buy it separately. We recommend buying the second-gen Apple Pencil as it offers the new 12 mm hover feature, and it’s also compatible with third-party apps.

It’s specially designed to work with the iPad, too. It pairs well even with other iPad Pro models released after 2018, so you can share it with your family and friends if needed. You can buy it as an add-on with the iPad Pro (2022) for $129 and get free engraving options to add a mix of emojis, names, initials, and numbers to suit your unique style.

Why doesn’t the iPad Pro (2022) come with the Apple Pencil?

Apple doesn’t include the Apple Pencil with the iPad Pro by default and leaves it to the customer to decide if they want it. Not every user needs a stylus. Artists, writers, and people who complete a lot of tasks on their iPad appreciate the added functionality, but casual users who only watch videos or occasionally browse the web may not need all the intricate pencil features.

Plus, keeping the Apple Pencil as an optional upgrade also brings down the iPad’s cost. Buyers on a tight budget can opt for just the device and enjoy most of the features without needing a stylus, but heavy users might find it worth spending an extra $129 for a smoother user experience.

While we always recommend using the official Apple Pencil with your iPad Pro, you don’t have to limit yourself to just one tool. If you want even more options, check out our guide to the best stylus options for tablets.

If you do a lot of typing on your iPad Pro or just want even more convenience, consider buying the Magic Keyboard for $350. It’s pricey, but you get a smooth trackpad and scissor-switch keys for easy and noiseless typing. Want something more affordable? Go for the Smart Keyboard Folio, available at $200, which offers a great typing experience but lacks a trackpad and doesn’t offer backlighting. Here’s our complete breakdown between the two.

