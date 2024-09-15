 Skip to main content
Does the Apple iPhone 16 have a headphone jack?

By
iPhone 16 models on display at Apple Park.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The new Apple iPhone 16 range features four new models with a lot to offer. Not only do the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max all have new and powerful processors, but Apple has slimmed down the display bezels, made a few small design tweaks, and added AI smarts for all four phones. But the phones have suffered some criticism too, including for having 60Hz screens on the two cheaper models.

A faster processor is nothing out of the ordinary for a generation-over-generation update, and the same goes for the return of a physical shutter button. But does the iPhone 16 range continue a tradition of a  hardware choice that gained steam in 2021? Does the new iPhone 16 range have a headphone jack?

The iPhone 16 misses out on the headphone jack

Unless you’ve been holding on to a really old Apple smartphone, you already know the headphone jack situation. The latest phones from Apple don’t make any changes in that regard. So, yeah, you’ll pay at least $799 for the new iPhone and still won’t get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

iPhone 16 hands on.
Digital Trends

Apple ditched the physical headphone jack port all the way back in 2017 with the iPhone 7. And with it, it ushered in the era of connectors, which went from Lightning to USB-C as iPhones changed ports. “Thus came the age of dongle life,” to coin an adage.

If you yearn for wired audio, Apple still sells the EarPods, which start from around $19. But if music is something you take seriously, keep in mind that they sound terrible. For folks still holding tightly to the hope of high-resolution music streaming, the $9 USB-C to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter is a must.

But we all know a DAC is the only true path for lossless music streaming. Even though it’s significantly more expensive, the joy of plugging in a good pair of in-ear monitors or headphones over a 3.5mm cable is totally worth the financial hit despite already paying dearly for an iPhone 16.

Do you have any other options?

As mentioned above, get ready to live the dongle life. Whether you are a music purist or just someone who believes wired earphones are better for mic output to handle voice calls, you will have to look beyond the traditional 3.5mm options.

Either you spend on audio gear with a USB-C port, or you go wireless, with all its lows and highs. On the positive side, well, there are no cable woes. On the bad end, there’s yet another gadget you need to charge on a regular basis.

Bottom edge of iPhone 16.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

But the situation is not all that bad, especially if you’ve got the cash to splurge. If you enjoy good quality music and hate the design of Bluetooth earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are a great choice. If you desire fantastic noise cancellation and a comfortable secure fit, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II should be your choice.

Otherwise, the AirPods Pro 2 have established themselves as one of the best options out there. And with the latest suite of features that Apple just announced for the earbuds — such as head gesture for call control, voice isolation, personalized spatial audio, hearing testing, hearing protection, and hearing aid capability — they make for a formidable pair.

A bit down the price ladder are the new AirPods, which also add an open-ear design into the mix, as well as ANC facility and wireless charging convenience. They start at $129, while the version with ANC is priced at $179. If you’re eager to look elsewhere, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offer a lot more tricks than the AirPods and sound excellent.

