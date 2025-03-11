Dropbox iOS app finally updated to support Live Photos

Dropbox has updated the iOS version of the app to do something users thought they would never see in their lifetime: support Live Photos.

The file sharing company released the latest app update, version 416.2, on Monday to support viewing Live Photos uploaded straight from the iPhone photo album. As soon as you share a Live Photo to Dropbox, you and other users who have access to your files will interact with it the same way you would with a Live Photo baked into your iPhone: long-pressing the image to get a glimpse of the first two seconds before the final shot was taken.

Dropbox also gives you the option to save Live Photos as still images, according to the support document. All you have to do is go to Image Preferences, tap Live on and select Still image. The only caveat is that sometimes, your Live Photos may be read as a HEIC file type. If that happens, tap Save as JPG under Image Preferences to convert it to JPG.

Apple launched Live Photos on the iPhone 6s in 2015, giving users the experience of viewing movement in the photos before and after they’re taken. Tumblr and Facebook allowed users to Live Photos to through their respective iOS apps within a few months of each other thanks to other social media platforms supporting it. Now, a decade later, Dropbox decided to give its users the same privilege of sharing photos that have a few seconds of movement in them.

Why Dropbox decided to support Live Photos after all this time is a mystery. But then again, not everyone who owns an iPhone takes advantage of the feature.