 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Watch this durability test on an ‘iPhone Ultra Mini’

By
Would you buy the iPhone Ultra Mini?

Tech YouTuber Zack Nelson — he of the popular JerryRigEverything channel — recently mused about whether folks would spend less time on their smartphones if the display were much smaller. He revealed how he once tried to reduce his own smartphone use with Samsung’s Z Flip 5, but soon realized that because he did so much of his work on a smartphone, trying to use a smaller screen the whole time just turned out to be a hassle.  

In his latest video, Nelson pondered whether a tiny iPhone would be popular with people wanting to cut down on screen time. He then produces a 3.8-inch “iPhone Ultra Mini,” which is in fact a $59 Android phone made to look like the latest iPhone — only it’s much, much smaller. 

“Would you buy the iPhone Ultra Mini?” Nelson asks, before proceeding to carry out his infamous durability test on the diminutive device. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Beginning with the scratch test, Nelson notes that for $59 you’d expect the display to be made of glass, but it holds out well, with  the YouTuber noting that the handset is “off to a good start with real glass on the surface.”

However, dragging his box cutter over other parts of the device, it quickly becomes apparent that the iPhone Ultra Mini has plastic sides. 

Opening the SIM card tray, Nelson discovers that it also takes an SD memory card, prompting him to comment: “Now we know that a phone the size of a credit card does have room for SIM and SD card tray, there’s no excuse for modern flagships to not have one anymore.” No, Apple has never offered a built-in storage slot with the iPhone.

After using his box cutter to carve out the Apple logo on the back of the phone, and explaining that the device has only one camera and not three, Nelson holds a naked flame to the TFT LCD screen. A mark appears but then quickly disappears after he removes the flame. 

Then for the bend test, a test that some phones have indeed failed. Despite applying some real force, the phone stays intact. At this point, Nelson points out that the phone only has Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity, prompting him to describe it as “a glorified iPod touch.”

Apple has experimented with a smaller phone before. The 5.4-inch iPhone mini launched in 2020 as a flagship‑level, pocket‑friendly smartphone. However, due to consistently poor sales, Apple discontinued it in September 2023 and apparently has no plan to bring it back

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

iPhone 17 price looks more certain to rise for first time since the iPhone 12
Apple might be preparing its first iPhone price increase in five years
iPhone 16 Pro Max next to the 16 Plus, 16 Pro and regular iPhone 16

For years now, Apple has launched the base model iPhone at $799 - but in 2025, more and more signs are pointing towards prices being increased for the introduction of the iPhone 17.

The likelihood of an iPhone 17 price increase was raised by the Wall Street Journal in May, and now Counterpoint Research notes in its recent 2025 shipment forecast that "cost increases are expected to be passed on to consumers" by not only Apple, but Samsung as well.

Read more
Why you shouldn’t care what number Apple puts on your iPhone’s software
The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen.

One number may change to another number at an important industry event on June 9, and despite some of the headlines that have been circulating around the news, this succinct explanation of what may happen allows you to guage its real importance. Apparently, Apple may use the WWDC 2025 keynote presentation to announce a change from the expected iOS 19 software’s name to iOS 26, and here’s why you shouldn’t worry about it. 

Many people won’t even know

Read more
20 iPhones elevate Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later scene
A camera rig with 20 iPhones being used to shoot part of 28 Years Later.

We already know that the iPhone is a versatile piece of kit with a powerful camera capable of capturing highly impressive video.

That quality, coupled with the phone’s small size compared to conventional movie cameras, has been inspiring a growing number of filmmakers to use Apple’s handset for at least some of the shots in their grand productions.

Read more