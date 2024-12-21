Gemini brings a fantastic PDF superpower to Files by Google app

Google is on a quest to push its Gemini AI chatbot in as many productivity tools, as possible. The latest app to get some generative AI lift is the Files by Google app, which now automatically pulls up Gemini analysis when you open a PDF document.

The feature, which was first shared on the r/Android Reddit community, is now live for phones running Android 15. Digital Trends tested this feature on a Pixel 9 running the stable build of Android 15, and the latest version of Google’s file manager app.

When users open a PDF document in the Files app and pull up Gemini — via a screen gesture or the power button shortcut — the chat overlay now shows an “Ask about this PDF” chip above it.

Tapping on this chip integrates the PDF attachment in the chatbot, readying it for the AI model to process it. Next, all you have to do is type in the relevant query, and Gemini will pull up the response in natural language after reading through it.

Digital Trends tried scientific research papers and the whole system worked flawlessly. This is one of the more thoughtful implementations of Gemini and also saves users the hassle of importing PDF files in other standalone AI apps, including the Gemini mobile app.

However, if the feature is yet to appear in the Files app, users can still pull off a similar trick within the Gemini mobile app. Just open the app, tap on the “+” icon in the “Ask Gemini” chat bubble, and attach the requisite PDF file.

Users can pick a PDF file from the local storage drive, or even pull one from their Google Drive. The AI chatbot, thanks to its multi-modal capabilities, can also access and comprehend media assets lifted from the on-device gallery.

There is, however, a caveat. The Gemini-powered PDF analysis facility is only limited to devices running Android 15 and Google accounts that pay for Gemini Advanced access.

Thankfully, you can avoid the payment hassle and still benefit from similar AI convenience by ditching Gemini. Instead, you should check out NotebookLM, one of the best AI tools from Google, which is free and can parse information from files, URLs, and even YouTube videos.