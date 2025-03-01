 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Flashes, an Instagram rival built atop Bluesky, released widely

By
View of a profile page on Flashes app
Flashes

Bluesky, the upstart social media platform that aims to take on X, finally has its own Instagram rival. Named Flashes, the app was first introduced in January and aims to recapture the core photo-sharing experience of Instagram in its early days. Now, it’s live on the App Store.

The brainchild of Sebastian Vogelsang, an independent developer, the Flashes app is built atop the same AT Protocol as Bluesky. Vogelsang also created Skeets, a third-party Bluesky client built specifically for iPhone, iPads, and macOS.

Recommended Videos

The biggest benefit of AT Protocol is that it’s an open ecosystem without any platform lock-in strategy. It allows decentralized social networking, which means what you post on Flashes can also be taken over seamlessly to another platform built atop the same protocol.

Sample of a post on Flashes app.
Flashes

This is more or less the same premise as Fediverse, which has been built atop another protocol called ActivityPub. Meta has already enabled it for Threads, which means you can see and reply to content from other social platforms, such as Mastodon, appearing on Threads.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Flashes lets users share up to 4 pictures in a post, or videos of up to a minute in length. It has an optional portfolio mode that lets users curate what they want to appear on the home page of their social profile.

Talking about their profile, users can choose to show their media, likes, feeds, and the lists they’ve curated. There’s also an option to save a handful of feeds for revisiting later on. At the top are four tabs, which can be customized.

Media controls on Flashes app.
Flashes

The most alluring part of the app is the feed system, which lets you follow the pages of your choices, but without any algorithmic role, unlike Instagram.

That means you only see content you want to interact with, instead of an algorithm recommending content based on your activity history and what you might like. Research says Instagram’s feed can lead to addictive usage patterns, because it pushes an endless barrage of such content to keep users hooked.

Feed controls on Flashes app.
Flashes

There are currently over 50,000 feeds to pick from, with the ability to pin whichever feeds users like. Flashes also offers a bunch of creative filters, as well, alongside the ability to download RAW photos from a profile.

Unsurprisingly, all content that is shared on Flashes is natively compatible with Bluesky. That means what you post on Flashes can access the Bluesky user base, giving your content a much bigger reach among roughly 30 million users.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Can’t stand using Instagram in 2022? This app fixes everything you hate about it
The OG App running on an iPhone.

It's no secret that many users are irritated with the steady barrage of new types of content that Meta keeps forcing onto Instagram. The app's complete pivot to Tiktok-like video Reels, the near-constant suggested posts, and the ever-present ads have turned a lot of people off from an app that used to be about simply sharing photos with friends.

In response to what Instagram has become, The OG App was created as a back-to-basics version of Instagram that cuts out a lot of the bloat that's been crammed in.

Read more
Instagram whacked with massive fine over child privacy
Instagram app icon.

Instagram has been fined 405 million euros (about $403 million) for violating the European Union’s privacy-focused General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The penalty was handed down by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) over Instagram’s handling of children’s privacy settings on the app.

Read more
Meta confirms it’s making a BeReal clone for Instagram
Turned on smartphone with Instagram app icon on its screen.

Meta has confirmed it is testing a BeReal clone for Instagram, called IG Candid.

In case you're unfamiliar with BeReal, it's a relatively new app that sends you a notification at a random time once a day to take a simultaneous selfie and rear-facing photo showing what you're doing within two minutes. Going by what frequent leaker and mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi tweeted out, IG Candid works the same way.

Read more