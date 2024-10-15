 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Future Galaxy AI feature may kill your phone’s Settings page

By
Samsung Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Future Samsung phones may use AI to replace frequent visits to the Settings menu, with the phone anticipating, learning, and altering aspects of the device without you having to dig through different options and menus to make the phone operate in the way you want i to.

Samsung has already pushed AI functionality as a selling point on its smartphones through Galaxy AI, but those features focus on summaries, translations, notes, and photo editing. By using AI to change the phone’s operation by learning our preferences, or anticipating what we may require during a task, Galaxy AI may be about to take a far more active role in our phones, should several reports prove to be accurate.

Recommended Videos

According to a report from a South Korean business publication, Samsung is exploring this new AI feature within the keyboard and camera on its phones at this stage, but details on how it will work or what the AI will be able to change have not been revealed. It’s possible the keyboard may automatically change languages or build on its existing ability to generate messages and writing styles, while the camera may activate different filters or set timers, based on circumstances, which are actions that currently require accessing different menus.

Related

Smartphones already adapt to our environments automatically with features like auto brightness enabled by ambient light sensors, and we can use voice control to activate different features without digging into different settings menus. But it’s easy to miss specific features purely because we don’t know they exist, or because they’re buried in large, congested menu pages. If AI could learn how we use our phones, particularly in the early stages, and introduce different features that may improve our experience without us needing to prompt it, it could prove very helpful.

It’s not the first time we’re hearing about Samsung’s big plans for its mobile AI future. In an interview with TechRadar earlier this year, Patrick Chomet, Samsung’s head of customer experience, said his dream for Galaxy AI was one where he “didn’t need to go to Settings.” He also stated that he wanted the accessibility menu to be a thing of the past because the “AI intelligently adapts to me and my needs.” TM Roh, Samsung Mobile’s head of business, wrote earlier this year that the company is “only getting started” with AI.

No timeline has been indicated for when this type of feature will arrive in the Galaxy AI suite, but it’s expected that Samsung’s next major smartphone release will be the Galaxy S25 series sometime in early 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra brings AI to a big tablet
The Galaxy tab S10 Ultra on a stand

At an event in New York City today, Samsung unveiled its new affordable phone — the Galaxy S24 FE — and its latest tablet lineup. The first flagship products powered by a MediaTek processor in the U.S., the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10 Plus bring the best of Galaxy AI to the tablet lineup.

Both tablets build on last year’s Tab S9 series, but the smaller 11-inch form factor is dropped in favor of the 12.4-inch Tab S10 Plus and the 14.6-inch Tab S10 Ultra. They’re thin at just 5.6mm and 5.4mm, and fairly light at 571 grams and 718 grams, respectively. The Galaxy Tab S10 series are two of the thinnest Android tablets you can buy, and the armor aluminum build helps them feel well-built and premium.

Read more
The Galaxy S25 Ultra may have another edge over the iPhone 16 Pro Max
The Desert Titanium iPhone 16 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is not likely to be revealed until early next year. However, that hasn't stopped a flood of rumors from circulating in recent months. The latest one comes from someone familiar, Ice Universe.

According to the leaker, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has bested Apple's recently released iPhone 16 Pro Max in terms of benchmarks. A result shared with Ice Universe showed that the phone achieved a single-core score of 3,011 and a multi-core result of 9,706. By contrast, its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, has an average single-core score of 2,142 and an average multi-core score of 6,693. These are both significant jumps from one generation to the next.

Read more
Big Galaxy S24 FE leak shows the phone’s design and key specs
Samsung One UI 5 on Galaxy S23 FE smartphone.

We've been discussing Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leaks for a long time. Here’s another one to pique your interest in the soon-to-be-announced phone. It comes from an unboxing video posted by leaker Evan Blass (and spotted by 9to5Google).

The new video shows that Samsung’s next “fan edition” phone is expected to launch in five colors: Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, and Yellow. It also shows that Samsung’s “ProVisual Engine” is present on the phone to improve lowlight imagery.

Read more