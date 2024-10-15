Future Galaxy AI feature may kill your phone’s Settings page

Future Samsung phones may use AI to replace frequent visits to the Settings menu, with the phone anticipating, learning, and altering aspects of the device without you having to dig through different options and menus to make the phone operate in the way you want i to.

Samsung has already pushed AI functionality as a selling point on its smartphones through Galaxy AI, but those features focus on summaries, translations, notes, and photo editing. By using AI to change the phone’s operation by learning our preferences, or anticipating what we may require during a task, Galaxy AI may be about to take a far more active role in our phones, should several reports prove to be accurate.

According to a report from a South Korean business publication, Samsung is exploring this new AI feature within the keyboard and camera on its phones at this stage, but details on how it will work or what the AI will be able to change have not been revealed. It’s possible the keyboard may automatically change languages or build on its existing ability to generate messages and writing styles, while the camera may activate different filters or set timers, based on circumstances, which are actions that currently require accessing different menus.

Smartphones already adapt to our environments automatically with features like auto brightness enabled by ambient light sensors, and we can use voice control to activate different features without digging into different settings menus. But it’s easy to miss specific features purely because we don’t know they exist, or because they’re buried in large, congested menu pages. If AI could learn how we use our phones, particularly in the early stages, and introduce different features that may improve our experience without us needing to prompt it, it could prove very helpful.

It’s not the first time we’re hearing about Samsung’s big plans for its mobile AI future. In an interview with TechRadar earlier this year, Patrick Chomet, Samsung’s head of customer experience, said his dream for Galaxy AI was one where he “didn’t need to go to Settings.” He also stated that he wanted the accessibility menu to be a thing of the past because the “AI intelligently adapts to me and my needs.” TM Roh, Samsung Mobile’s head of business, wrote earlier this year that the company is “only getting started” with AI.

No timeline has been indicated for when this type of feature will arrive in the Galaxy AI suite, but it’s expected that Samsung’s next major smartphone release will be the Galaxy S25 series sometime in early 2025.