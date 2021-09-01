  1. Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition’s manual leak confirms one big omission

By

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) has been reportedly on the cusp of release for months now. A new report from SamMobile showing off a leaked manual for the smartphone confirms the design and a few of the internal specs. There’s also a huge omission that will disappoint longtime Samsung fans — the microSD card slot is gone, joining the dustbin of history along with removable batteries. Fortunately, you still get a 3.5mm headphone jack and an included charger, unlike with Samsung’s flagship lineup.

While the leaked manual reveals a bit of new information about the phone, it does not give detailed specs. Instead, little things like the IP68 dust and water resistance rating are noted, as is support for wireless power-sharing, an in-display fingerprint sensor, the triple camera layout with an ultrawide camera option, and a raft of software features. The phone will also come in at least four colors: Black, green, purple, and white.

The Galaxy S21 FE has already leaked several times over, and it appears to be a fairly decent phone. Samsung has begun the trend of launching Fan Edition products that encapsulate what it considers the core features of its product lines, and the Galaxy S21 FE is set to be no exception. It has been reported to come with the flagship-class Snapdragon 888 and it features between 6GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The display is a little bigger than the S21’s display at 6.43 inches but is said to retain the 120Hz refresh rate. Keeping it all chugging along is a 4,370mAh battery and 25-watt fast charging.

Samsung has been unable to launch this phone on schedule due to a stifling chip shortage, with the company prioritizing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 instead. Analysts expect that Samsung will try to launch the S21 FE in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Aside from this leaked manual, the Galaxy S21 FE has appeared in promotional material on Samsung’s social media accounts, indicating that the company at least expected it to have been released by this point. With a ramp-up in production expected this month, it’s reasonable to think that we’ll see an S21 FE launch sooner rather than later.

Editors' Recommendations

HBO Max app is now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs

HBO Max on Vizio SmartCast.

Strava offers support for Wear OS 3, but not for previous versions

Strava

TimTheTatman is latest streamer to ditch Twitch as protests mount

timthetatman leaves twitch

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 6 colors.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns includes deck-building, XCOM influences

Wolverine in the Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer.

Streamlabs’ new mode helps protect streamers from hate raids

Streamlabs' Safe Mode tool announcement shared via a tweet.

The best flip phones you’ll want to check out right now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The best free-to-play games for 2021

Spellbreak player rushing through poison cloud.

The best Xbox Series X games for 2021

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

The best monitors for Mac Mini

Apple Mac Mini 2018

Dell’s best work laptop is over 50% off right now – but hurry!

Dell Vostro 7500 on White Background

The best iPad stands for 2021

Man using iPad at a table with an iPad stand.

The Pixel 6’s wireless charging speeds reportedly go up to 23 watts

Google Pixel 6 colors.