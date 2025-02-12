 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Galaxy S25 Edge leak says it will not skimp on power, but that worries me

By

The Galaxy S25 Edge is set to be one of Samsung’s most unusual phones to launch in recent times. It defies Samsung’s traditional design philosophy, where few factors distinguish phones from one another, irrespective of their price range. It is also set to be one of the lightest flagships Samsung has made in several years without compromising on aesthetics.

More importantly, the Galaxy S25 Edge is not an FE equivalent that sits beneath the newly announced S25 series. It belongs in the series and a recent leak, which reveals its processor, vouches for that. However, there is something concerning about it too.

Recommended Videos

No cutbacks on power

Playing a game on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S25 Edge was recently listed on the popular CPU benchmarking platform, Geekbench (via Notebookcheck). Based on the listing, the slim phone will pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset inside.

Related

The clock speeds in the Geekbench listing indicate that the phone gets the same overclocked version of the chipset as others in the latest S series, and also attests that the S25 Edge in fact uses the 8-core variant instead of the slightly less powerful 7-core one that is rumored to power some other slim phones, such as the upcoming Oppo Find N5 or the OnePlus Open 2.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite not only uses a more sophisticated architecture compared to the last generation chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but also offers a far better performance. While this should ensure the Galaxy S25 Edge will be no inferior to other devices in its category — and, presumably, its price bracket, the chip could lead to some issues.

Why the chipset has me worried

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge side profile next to Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25
Samsung touts the slimness of the Galaxy S25 Edge at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Qualcomm deploys the same Oryon cores on the Snapdragon 8 Elite that it previously used for the Snapdragon X Elite — a chip intended for laptops, not mobile devices. That means the mobile silicon is powerful enough to cater to almost any Android system process or application. The overclocked “For Galaxy” variant is especially geared for slightly better CPU performance and AI processing and should hold well against the growing needs of on-device AI over the coming years.

A downside of this, however, is the excessive heat generation, which, despite the high power, can lead to thermal throttling. Throttling is a scenario when silicon-level algorithms prevent the chips from performing at maximum capability to prevent them from heating too much and burning out.

While certain brands, such as OnePlus, go the extra length to use specialized hardware — predominantly vapor cooling chambers — to reduce heat build up inside the phone’s body, Samsung hasn’t ever been too bullish on this aspect. Although the Galaxy S25 series has a vapor chamber, it is not extensive as we see on the OnePlus 13 — or some other less popular Android flagship of Chinese origin.

OnePlus 13 vapor chamber stack.
Multiple layers inside OnePlus 13 for heat dissipation. OnePlus

We see the result in our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, where the phone, despite being stocked with a more powerful chipset, performs poorly in synthetic benchmarks like Geekbench compared to the OnePlus 13.

The score we see in the leak are much lower, and can be a cause for concern for two reasons. First, a recent leak points the vapor chamber inside the Galaxy S25 Edge will be smaller than what we see on the Ultra, indicating lower performance. Secondly, the phone is intended to be slimmer than the Galaxy S25 series, which further limits the physical space that the heat generated inside it gets to dissipate to the cooler regions, and these could make things worse.

All hope’s not lost

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge next to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 molds
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

There is still some hope that Samsung optimizes the design to keep the Galaxy S25 Edge’s temperatures under control without smothering the beast, especially since the leak corresponds to a pre-release unit, leading to some errors. Besides that, Geekbench listings are not 100% reliable, and can be spoofed if you know how to tinker with Android’s source code.

It’s best to assume we will know for sure when the phone launches in the coming months. Another rumor suggests the Galaxy S25 Edge will launch in Q2 2025, which could be any month from April, May, or June. We will have to wait a few more weeks — or even months — to know the launch date with certainty.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Mobile Writer
Tushar is a freelance writer at Digital Trends and has been contributing to the Mobile Section for the past three years…
The Galaxy S25 Edge may be even slimmer than we expected
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge next to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 molds

The clue about what makes the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge special is in the name, but exactly how slim are we talking? The most up-to-date speculation puts the phone at a mere 5.84mm thick, even slimmer than has been suggested already. It brings the device’s dimensions far closer to some of the thinnest phones ever made.

Until now, the Galaxy S25 Edge -- previously known as the Galaxy S25 Slim -- was expected to be 6.4mm thick, which although definitely thin, wasn’t groundbreaking. The latest comes from well-known phone leaker Ice Universe, apparently quoting another well-known phone leaker, OnLeaks. In a message on the Chinese social network Weibo, it’s stated the Edge’s dimensions will be 158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84mm.

Read more
Samsung’s ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge might get a monster camera
Close-up view of the camera module on Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

This year, thin is in, for the smartphone industry. Oppo will soon drop the world’s thinnest foldable phone in the market. Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air continues to be a topic of hot speculation. Samsung, on the other hand, has already given a live demonstration of its Galaxy S25 Edge.

Thankfully, it seems there won’t be as many compromises as we initially expected for such a thin phone. According to a fresh leak that touts a “confirmed” status for the hardware details, the sleek phone will come armed with a 200-megapixel rear camera.

Read more
I like the Galaxy S25 Ultra far more than I expected to
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera.

Samsung’s newest flagship has finally landed in stores and it would be easy to look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra as nothing more than an iterative upgrade that brings a few small upgrades to the table. However, as Andy covered in our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, to do so would be to do a disservice to the overall experience.

While reviewing the Galaxy S25 Plus — which offers a lot but failed to meet my expectations — over the past two weeks, I’ve also been using the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It turns out that while Samsung’s middle-of-the-road flagship didn’t quite hit the mark, its flagship sibling has left a mark on me.

Read more