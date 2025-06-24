 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

One month later, the Galaxy S25 Edge is much better than I expected

By
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

For the past two years, a few choice phone makers have been competing for the crown of the world’s thinnest smartphone. Oppo and Honor have both traded the crown of the world’s thinnest foldable, but neither has taken the same approach to non-folding phones.

Instead, Samsung and Apple are expected to vie to be the world’s thinnest phone overall. Apple is rumored to launch the iPhone 17 Air in September, while Samsung first teased the Galaxy S25 Edge at Unpacked in January, before it was launched last month. Measuring 5.8mm thick at its thinnest point, the Galaxy S25 Edge is thicker than the best folding phones when they are unfolded, but remains the thinnest current smartphone otherwise. 

Recommended Videos

The Galaxy S25 Edge tries to solve many problems at once, while also skirting around the laws of physics and the amount of space for core components. The result is a mix of the Galaxy S25 experiences into a phone that’s thin, light, and a joy to use. I’ve spent a month with the Galaxy S25 Edge, here’s why it’s surprised me. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

A true flagship phone

OuttaFocus: I Underestimated The Galaxy S25 Edges Camera
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S25 Edge faces the same challenges that any thin smartphone will: how to include as much of the core flagship experience as possible, without sacrificing too much in any single area. After using it for the past month, the Galaxy S25 Edge meets this standard in most ways, and does so more than I expected it to.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specs
Size158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm
Weight163 grams
Screen6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 120Hz
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
RAM and Storage12GB, 256GB/512GB
SoftwareAndroid 15 with One UI 7, seven years of OS and security updates
Cameras200MP with 2x optical quality zoom, 12MP wide-angle, 12MP selfie camera
DurabilityIP68
Battery and charging3,900mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless
ColorsTitanium Silver, Jet Black, Icy Blue
Price$1,099/$1,199

Looking at the specs list above, the Galaxy S25 Edge offers many of the same features as the rest of its namesake siblings. There’s the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor used across the entire range, as well as the same RAM and storage options as the Galaxy S25 Plus

The Galaxy S25 Edge has all the hallmarks of a true Samsung flagship phone, albeit with a few key caveats. However, after a month of using it, I’ve realized that these compromises ultimately mattered less to me than I had initially expected.

The biggest elephant in the room: the battery life

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on charge.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on charge. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The biggest challenge facing every phone maker trying to make technology thinner is how to include a larger battery. 

Oppo and Honor achieved this by adopting Silicon Carbon battery technology, which allows for a significant increase in density, enabling the fitting of around 18% more battery capacity in the same physical space. Tecno is also expected to follow suit if the Spark Slim concept phone becomes a commercial product.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

While the Galaxy S25 Edge would be the ideal candidate for Samsung to switch to Silicon Carbon battery technology, the company chose to stick with the tried-and-tested Lithium-Ion technology. As a result, the S25 Edge has a 3,900 mAh battery, which is 100 mAh less than the base Galaxy S25, and it comes with the same 25W charging and 15W charging as the rest of the lineup. 

Should the battery life be a concern in day-to-day usage? While your experiences will vary as your usage does, I’ve found that the Galaxy S25 Edge is just good enough for a full day’s usage with moderate to heavy usage. During my testing, the battery lasted up to 28 hours on a single charge, with around seven hours of screen-on-time. That’s the maximum I’ve experienced, but on days with particularly heavy camera usage or gaming, this can reduce by up to 40%.

The other key question: the dual camera setup

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S25 Edge supposedly offers the same 200MP primary camera as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but Samsung’s engineers reduced it in size by 18% to ensure it would fit in the S25 Edge. This is paired with the 12MP ultrawide camera found on the Galaxy S25 Plus, but there’s no telephoto lens.

In our Galaxy S25 Edge review, Andy Boxall observed that the Galaxy S25 Edge is a brilliant everyday camera phone with surprisingly few downsides to not having a telephoto lens. After a month of using it, this is a great way to consider the camera system as a whole; however, the lack of a telephoto lens will disappoint you if you are accustomed to zooming past 3x. 

A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's wide-angle camera.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's 2x zoom
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's Portrait mode.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken using the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's 2x optical quality zoom.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken using the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's 3x optical quality zoom.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you don’t often zoom past 2x, then the 2x optical zoom — achieved through in-sensor cropping — is capable of handling your needs, but it loses detail and quality once you zoom to 4x and beyond. It also exhibits the same disappointing lack of sharpness as the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera.

I’ve enjoyed using the Galaxy S25 Edge camera over the past month. It’s better than the Galaxy S25 Plus overall, and it’s the ideal phone for people who want the 200MP primary camera, don’t mind the lack of telephoto, but crucially, don’t want the added heft of the rest of the Galaxy S25 series.

One month in, the Galaxy S25 Edge is better than I expected

GPS on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I didn’t expect to like the Galaxy S25 Edge as much as I have. Despite some compromises in the specs sheet and the lack of a telephoto lens, the thin build of the Galaxy S25 Edge has me hooked. Holding is believing, and once you hold the Galaxy S25 Edge, those other concerns quickly melt away. 

At 5.8mm, it’s 1.5mm thinner than the Galaxy S25 Plus, yet it’s just as good a smartphone on paper. Once you hold it, it’ll also quickly discourage you from using other smartphones as well, especially as there are no other non-folding smartphones that feel as good.

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Miss the Galaxy S25 Edge unveil? Watch the full reveal here
Samsung's new S25 Edge.

Samsung has finally unveiled its thinnest-ever Galaxy S series smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The Korean tech giant introduced the new handset via an online video presentation that started at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 12.

If you missed the 14-minute presentation, you can watch it via the video player embedded at the top of this page. 

Read more
I’ve held the Galaxy S25 Edge, and I’m completely smitten
A person taking the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge out of a pocket.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s reason to exist is its thinness, so it really needs to be something special as otherwise, what’s the point in it being made at all? The great news is, it really is something special and it looks unlike any other smartphone available at the moment.

I fell for its lithe frame during my short initial time with the phone, but is the thinness enough to make it worth considering over another Galaxy S25 model? Here's my early impressions.

Read more
The Galaxy S25 Edge ushers in the era of the thin flagship phone
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on a display rack.

The era of the thin flagship smartphone has arrived with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, a highly anticipated device teased earlier in the year with the rest of the Galaxy S25 range. Does it live up to expectations? We’ve held it already and were very impressed, but if you want all the spec details before diving into that, we’ve got everything you need to know here. 

The Galaxy S25 Edge is just 5.8mm thick and 163 grams, and therefore very different to the 7.3mm thick and 190 grams of the Galaxy S25 Plus, the model it’s otherwise closely related to, specs-wise. It shares the same 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, but in a lighter, less fatiguing to hold package. 

Read more