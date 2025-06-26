 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

I measured the Galaxy S25 Edge. It’s as thick as X credit cards.

By
Measuring tape showing how thick the Galaxy S25 Edge is
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

This year will be remembered as the year that smartphones got thinner and lighter. The trend kicked off with the world’s thinnest folding phone, the Oppo Find N5, in January, and it was quickly followed by the Tecno Spark Slim Concept phone. 

Before both of these, Samsung teased its long-awaited entrant into the ultra-thin phone market, the Galaxy S25 Edge, alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in January. Fast forward almost half a year, and the Galaxy S25 Edge is now on sale, several months before Apple is expected to launch the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

Recommended Videos

The biggest draw for these ultra-thin products is how much slimmer they are than regular smartphones, but how thin is the Galaxy S25 Edge? I’ve previously noted that holding is believing, and you need to hold the Galaxy S25 Edge to truly appreciate it, but how does it compare to other phones, as well as regular household items you may be familiar with? I measured it to find out.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

What the numbers say

The side of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

By the numbers, the Galaxy S25 Edge measures 5.8mm thick at its thinnest point, although the camera bump does increase this somewhat. By comparison, most smartphones are between 1.5mm and 3.5mm thicker, which may not sound like much, but is quickly apparent in the hand.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specs﻿
Size158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm
Weight163 grams
Screen6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 120Hz
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
RAM and Storage12GB, 256GB/512GB
SoftwareAndroid 15 with One UI 7, seven years of OS and security updates
Cameras200MP with 2x optical quality zoom, 12MP wide-angle, 12MP selfie camera
DurabilityIP68
Battery and charging3,900mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless
ColorsTitanium Silver, Jet Black, Icy Blue
Price$1,099/$1,199

The thinner body results in less overall volume, which is reflected in the weight, with the Galaxy S25 Edge weighing just 163 grams. By comparison, this is just one gram more than the base Galaxy S25, despite the S25 Edge being 1.4mm thinner and having a 200MP primary camera.

Regarding the camera, it’s worth noting that Samsung has included the same 200MP primary camera found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, the sensor in the Edge is approximately 20% smaller to accommodate the thinner design. As a result, there are debates over whether it is as good as the larger version. Nonetheless, the Galaxy S25 Edge camera is more than capable of taking great photos.

The side of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Another area that the thickness directly impacts is the battery, and here’s where the Galaxy S25 Edge battery surprised me. The 3,900 mAh battery is smaller than its namesake siblings, but we tested the best battery life on a smartphone, and the Galaxy S25 Edge performed better than expected.

Those trade-offs aside, how thin is the Galaxy S25 Edge? Let’s find out!

Galaxy S25 Edge vs other smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (left) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It’s quite likely that you’re reading this on a smartphone, so how does the Galaxy S25 Edge compare to the key competition, both in the US and beyond? I have many of the best phones, so I compared the Galaxy S25 Edge to them, and here’s what I found.

PhoneThickness (at thinnest point)Weight
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge5.8 mm163 grams
Samsung Galaxy S257.2 mm162 grams
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus7.3 mm190 grams
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra8.2 mm218 grams
Google Pixel 9 Pro8.5 mm199 grams
iPhone 16 Pro8.3 mm199 grams

First, let’s look at how it compares to its siblings. The specs of the Galaxy S25 Edge show it to be a mix of the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup, and that’s also apparent when you consider the size.

Galaxy S25 Edge thin profile next to the galaxy Galaxy Z Fold 6 to show the difference in thickness
Galaxy S25 Edge (left) and Galaxy Z Fold 6 Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Galaxy S25 Edge thin profile next to the galaxy s25 ultra to show the difference in thickness
Galaxy S25 Edge (right) and Galaxy S25 Ultra Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Galaxy S25 Edge thin profile next to the galaxy s25 plus to show the thickness
Galaxy S25 Edge (left) and Galaxy S25 Plus Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

It weighs 162 grams, which is 1 gram less than the Galaxy S25. However, it features the same screen size as the Galaxy S25 Plus and the primary camera as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Talking of the Ultra, the 200MP camera on the Edge is the ideal solution for those who want the camera capabilities of the Ultra without the thickness necessitated by the two telephoto lenses.

Galaxy S25 Edge thin profile next to the galaxy iPhone 16 pro to show the difference in thickness
Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 16 Pro (right) Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Galaxy S25 Edge thin profile next to the galaxy iPhone 16 pro to show the difference in thickness
Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 16 Pro Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Galaxy S25 Edge thin profile next to the galaxy Google Pixel 9 Pro to show the difference in thickness
Galaxy S25 Edge vs Pixel 9 Pro Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The closest smartphones to the Galaxy S25 Edge in terms of price and market positioning are the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro. Both cost $999, $100 less than the S25 Edge, but are considerably thicker. The iPhone 16 Pro measures 8.3mm, while the Pixel 9 Pro measures 8.5mm. Both are also significantly heavier, weighing 199 grams, compared to the S25 Edge’s 163 grams.

Galaxy S25 Edge vs ultra-thin foldable phones

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung and Apple will widely be credited with kickstarting the ultra-thin smartphone era this year, but it’s worth noting that some phone makers have been pushing the boundaries of folding phone thickness for a few years. 

PhoneThickness (at thinnest point)Weight
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge5.8 mm163 grams
Oppo Find N54.21 mm (unfolded)
8.9 mm (folded)		229 grams
Honor Magic V34.4 mm (unfolded)
9.3 mm (folded)		230 grams
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
(rumored)		3.9 – 4.1 mm (unfolded)
~ 9 mm (folded)		Unknown

Honor first pushed the boundaries with the Honor Magic V3 last year, which was the world’s thinnest folding phone, measuring 4.4mm thick when unfolded and 9.3mm thick when folded. Earlier this year, Oppo launched the Find N5, which holds the current record at 4.21mm thick when unfolded and 9mm when folded. However, Honor is set to go even thinner with the upcoming Honor Magic V5.

Galaxy S25 Edge thin profile next to the galaxy Oppo Find N5 to show the difference in thickness
Galaxy S25 Edge vs Oppo Find N5 Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Galaxy S25 Edge thin profile next to the galaxy Oppo Find N5 to show the difference in thickness
Galaxy S25 Edge vs Oppo Find N5 Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Galaxy S25 Edge thin profile next to the galaxy Honor Magic V3 to show the difference in thickness
Galaxy S25 Edge (left) and Honor Magic V3 Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S25 Edge is thicker than these two phones, but not as noticeably so as a regular smartphone. At 163 grams, the Galaxy S25 Edge is also considerably lighter than the Find N5 and Magic V3, which weigh 229 grams and 230 grams, respectively. However, it’s worth noting that the Find N5 feels just as light as the Galaxy S25 Edge thanks to the choice of materials and the weight being dispersed over a larger surface area.

Galaxy S25 Edge thin profile next to the galaxy s25 plus to show the thickness
Galaxy S25 Edge (right) and Galaxy S25 Plus Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Galaxy S25 Edge thin profile next to the galaxy s25 plus to show the thickness
Galaxy S25 Edge (left) and Galaxy S25 Plus Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Galaxy S25 Edge thin profile next to the galaxy Galaxy Z Fold 6 to show the difference in thickness
Galaxy S25 Edge (left) and Galaxy Z Fold 6 Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

This brings us to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is rumored to break the records again. The current Galaxy Z Fold 6 is just slightly thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge at 5.6mm when unfolded, but folded, it’s over twice as thick at 12.1mm. Samsung has taken note of the competition, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be significantly thinner, measuring between 3.9mm and 4.2mm when unfolded and approximately 9mm when folded. 

If you want the Galaxy S25 Edge for its slim body but also desire a folding phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be the one to consider. It’s less than two weeks away, and I’m already giddy with excitement.

Galaxy S25 Edge vs credit cards, AirTags, and more.

Galaxy S25 Edge next to six stacked credit cards
Galaxy S25 Edge next to six credit cards Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Of course, these are just some of the phones that you may be using, so if you’re not used to the size and thickness of those phones, how does the Galaxy S25 Edge compare to something in your home? 

Cycling through the gallery, the Galaxy S25 Edge is as thick as five and a half credit cards, six standard thickness Moo business cards, or a single Apple AirTag. The latter was an interesting find, as the thickest part of the AirTag is virtually identical to the thinnest part of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Galaxy S25 Edge next to several business cards stacked
Galaxy S25 Edge next to eight business cards Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Galaxy S25 Edge next to an airtag
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Galaxy S25 Edge next to six credit cards and an airtag
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

I’m eager to see the new Honor Magic V5, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7 in the coming weeks, as each is expected to push the boundaries of thinness in the best folding phones. Then, we’ll see what Apple can do as the iPhone 17 Air rumors suggest it’ll be 5.4mm thick, or 0.4mm thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge, but with one fewer camera. Welcome to the ultra-thin era.

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

These are the Galaxy S25 Edge colors and this is the one to buy
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge showing the color options.

Thin is officially IN, and Samsung has laid a marker with the new Galaxy S25 Edge. At just 5.8 mm thick, it’s the thinnest modern smartphone, and at 163 grams, it’s lighter than all the best phones you can buy right now.

Andy Boxall went hands-on with the Galaxy S25 Edge and is smitten. If that’s also you, you may wonder which colors it’s available in and which one to buy. Fear not — I also went hands-on, and here’s a more thorough look at all the different Galaxy S25 Edge colors and which one you should buy.

Read more
Miss the Galaxy S25 Edge unveil? Watch the full reveal here
Samsung's new S25 Edge.

Samsung has finally unveiled its thinnest-ever Galaxy S series smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The Korean tech giant introduced the new handset via an online video presentation that started at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 12.

If you missed the 14-minute presentation, you can watch it via the video player embedded at the top of this page. 

Read more
The Galaxy S25 Edge ushers in the era of the thin flagship phone
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on a display rack.

The era of the thin flagship smartphone has arrived with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, a highly anticipated device teased earlier in the year with the rest of the Galaxy S25 range. Does it live up to expectations? We’ve held it already and were very impressed, but if you want all the spec details before diving into that, we’ve got everything you need to know here. 

The Galaxy S25 Edge is just 5.8mm thick and 163 grams, and therefore very different to the 7.3mm thick and 190 grams of the Galaxy S25 Plus, the model it’s otherwise closely related to, specs-wise. It shares the same 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, but in a lighter, less fatiguing to hold package. 

Read more