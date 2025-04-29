Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could see the return of one of the best Samsung smartwatches

Table of Contents Table of Contents Does this mean that there’s no Galaxy Watch Ultra update? When will the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic launch?

Samsung offers some of the best smartwatches and has consistently offered great wearables for Android users, especially following the jump back to Wear OS in 2021. The next generation of Samsung Galaxy Watch could see the reintroduction of one of our favorite models, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

We’ve always liked the Classic: the groundwork for this watch was laid in 2015, when the Gear S2 Classic landed with a round display and rotating bezel, but it was missing from the Galaxy Watch 7 options. Now, thanks to a listing on Bluetooth SIG, we have pretty solid confirmation that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will be reborn.

It’s listed alongside the model number SM-L505U. The Bluetooth SIG (special interest group) is where certified Bluetooth devices are registered, with this particular listing showing how the product name is expected to be packaged and advertised.

Currently, if you’re looking for a premium Android smartwatch then we recommend the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but that could be set to change following the update later in 2025.

Samsung has alternated its Galaxy Watch launches in the past, offering the regular version – this time the Galaxy Watch 8 – alongside another, now expected to be the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

In 2024 we got the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra, while in 2023 it was the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic. In 2022 it was the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, so there’s something of a pattern here.

Does this mean that there’s no Galaxy Watch Ultra update?

Potentially yes: if Samsung sticks to its two-model update pattern, then the Galaxy Watch Ultra might not get updated in 2025. That might disappoint some, but it could also mean that as an older device it gets a bit more of a discount – and priced at $650, it’s a watch that could do with a discount.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a model that we love too: yes, to many it was just a copy of Apple’s Watch Ultra, but that’s hardly uncommon in tech. When reviewing the Galaxy Watch Ultra we said “The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the most eye-catching smartwatches available in 2024, and it’s a joy to use.”

But it was clear that there was space for improvement – especially considering the lack of a rotating crown or bezel. The rebirth of the Galaxy Watch Classic might give us that, but not on the Ultra.

When will the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic launch?

Samsung will be hosting a summer Galaxy Unpacked event and that’s currently expected to be around July. Currently we don’t have a confirmed date, but rumor suggests that it will be held in New York and see the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

There’s also the suggestion that we might hear more about Samsung’s tri-fold device the Galaxy G Fold, while the result of Samsung’s Project Moohan headset could also get revealed.