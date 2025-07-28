 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Watch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 do something amazing in this brutal bend test

By
Samsung Z Fold 7 Durability Test --- The End is Near

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 became available to buy on Friday, which meant that it also became available for popular tech YouTuber Zack Nelson to subject the handset to his nasty durability test.

Nelson set it up nicely by noting the “fun fact” that none of the phones in Samsung’s flagship Fold series have ever snapped in two in the bending part of his durability test. “However, this new guy, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, is the thinnest Fold yet, so here’s to hoping that it finally happens today,” he quips.

At the start of the test, the YouTuber (of the channel JerryRigEverything) comments on how gorgeous the Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks. But of course, by the end of the test, the handset is an utter wreck.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

As is usual with his infamous durability test, Nelson sets to work with various pointy metal tools to test the susceptibility of the $2,000 foldable handset to scratches and other damage. 

What quickly becomes apparent is that that the Z Fold 7’s inner display is as delicate as its predecessors, scratching as it does at a low Mohs hardness level of just 2.

While the phone is not dust-resistant, it does have an IP48 rating, meaning that it offers protection against solid objects larger than 1 mm, a fact that prompts Nelson to dump a handful of grit on the inner display before closing it shut. Yes, you will wince.

Then comes the bend test. 

“The thinness of this phone is wild,” Nelson says of the 4.2mm-when-open design, at the same time suggesting that the device in his hand will not survive “for more than a few minutes” as Samsung has “finally gone too far.” 

The YouTuber then sets about enthusiastically bending it in the direction in which it most definitely should not be bent. For a moment, the phone looks done for. But then, with all of Nelson’s brut force applied, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 does something amazing: It remains intact. 

“I’m literally flexing the rear glass panel out of the frame without the glass cracking, without the phone cracking, and without the hinge cracking — literal black magic,” Nelson says, adding: “The Fold 7 is still able to fold completely shut and is still 100% operational.”

It’s highly impressive, with the YouTuber quipping that his “disappointment is immeasurable.”

Want to find out more about Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7? Then check out Digital Trends’ hands-on review

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

I tested the Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera, it’s almost as good as S25 Ultra
Close up of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 cameras and volume keys

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 represents a significant upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and previous generations. It's thinner and lighter with bigger displays and excellent performance. It's an incredible upgrade on many fronts, and as we found in our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, it's the best folding phone for most people, despite its shortcomings. 

One of these is the camera, although it's a complicated situation. In designing the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung aimed to create a device that offers a similar experience to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with a foldable design. On the design front, they've achieved that - it's just 0.7mm thicker, although it feels thinner due to its three grams of weight reduction. However, on the camera, it's a mixed bag. 

Read more
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has me excited for Samsung’s Galaxy G Fold tri-fold
Samsung Flex G display concept in two sizes.

After months of leaks built a lot of anticipation, Samsung finally unveiled its vastly improved Galaxy Z Fold 7 last week. I've spent eight days with it, and as I found in our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, it's the best folding phone for most people despite its shortcomings. Samsung's new folding phone is its best yet, offering radical improvements in design, display, and hinge to create the first folding phone that feels no different from a regular smartphone when folded. 

Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Flip 7 FE, and the Galaxy Watch 8 range. Yet, the expectation was that Samsung would also provide a sneak peek, like it did with the Galaxy S25 Edge at the Galaxy S25 launch, of its first product in another category: a Tri-folding phone with dual hinges that is expected to be called the Galaxy G Fold. 

Read more
Here’s why the Galaxy Z Flip 7 finally supports Samsung DeX
Samsung explains why DeX arrived with the seventh generation Z Flip, and not before
Flip 7 on side

One thing that might have gone under the radar at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 launch is the fact the smaller phone now joins its larger sibling by adding DeX support.

DeX, for those that might be unfamiliar, is a feature where you can plug a Samsung smartphone into a dock or monitor and emulate a much more fully-formed computing experience, more akin to using a laptop than a phone.

Read more