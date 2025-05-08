 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Garmin Fenix 8 and Tactix 8 get new voice feature update, but only for select owners

By
Garmin Fenix 8 hero photo on a wrist
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Garmin has just launched a beta update for the Voice Command feature on select Fenix 8 and Tactix 8 smartwatches, with the goal of enhancing the on-device voice assistant. This update, named Voice Command Files v1.12, promises some improvements to the voice assistant, though the specific enhancements haven’t been disclosed yet.

According to a message shared in the Garmin forums, this new beta update is available for users of the Fenix 8 AMOLED, Fenix 8 Solar, Tactix 8 AMOLED, and Tactix 8 Solar models. This update comes after the beta version 15.26, which was rolled out in late April and introduced support for Voice Commands specific to Applied Ballistics and Flying Apps on the Tactix watches, alongside various bug fixes.

Recommended Videos

The voice assistant on these Garmin smartwatches can recognize a range of commands, such as “Find my phone,” “Turn on airplane mode,” and “Increase brightness,” among others.

Related

The release of Voice Command Files v1.12 includes 17 files, indicating support for multiple languages to cater to users around the globe.

However, it’s worth noting that some users have experienced a surprising drop in their body battery levels after installing beta version 15.26 or the new Voice Command Files v1.12. As of now, Garmin hasn’t addressed this issue, leaving users eager for a solution.

The Garmin Fenix 8 and Tactix 8 showcase Garmin’s latest premium smartwatch advancements, each catering to unique user needs. The Fenix 8 is a versatile multisport GPS smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts, featuring a comprehensive suite of fitness tracking, advanced navigation, and a built-in speaker and microphone for calls and voice assistance. It offers various sizes and display types, including AMOLED and solar-powered MIP options, emphasizing durability and long battery life for extended use. Conversely, the Tactix 8 prioritizes tactical functionality for military personnel and demanding environments.

While it shares many fitness features with the Fenix 8, the Tactix 8 includes specialized functions like night vision compatibility, a multi-color LED flashlight, and preloaded Applied Ballistics software for precise calculations, making it vital for mission-ready needs. Both series feature rugged designs, sapphire crystal lenses for durability, and comprehensive connectivity, tailored to their respective audiences.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The Google Pixel 8 is about to get a long-awaited update
A person holding the Google Pixel 8 showing the screen.

If you own a Google Pixel 8 or the recently released Google Pixel 8a, we have some good news for you. A Google Pixel 8 Pro feature is finally coming to your phone.

According to an APK teardown of Google's AICore app by Android Authority, a new toggle for activating Gemini Nano on the two smartphones is present. Google also mentioned that Nano would be available on these phones through Developer Options, indicating a launch is coming sooner rather than later. This means users will likely need to activate it manually when Gemini Nano finally launches on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a.

Read more
Your Google Pixel 8 is getting this cool missing feature after all
The Google Pixel 8 on a table.

A feature you thought wasn’t coming to your Google Pixel 8 is coming to your Pixel 8, after all. It’s Gemini Nano, the on-device AI that recently launched on the Pixel 8 Pro, but Google claimed it wouldn’t work on the cheaper Pixel 8. Backtracking on previous statements is rarely a good thing, but this time, it has a happy ending.

Gemini Nano — the name given to the most efficient version of Google’s Gemini AI, joining Gemini Pro and Ultra — arrived on the Pixel 8 Pro in an update in December 2023. It was good news, but Pixel 8 owners were oddly left out. In an episode of the Android Developers podcast in March 2024, it was then claimed Gemini Nano wouldn’t operate on the non-Pro Pixel 8 at all due to unspecified hardware limitations, which was a blow to owners of the cheaper phone as it even uses the same processor as the Pro model.

Read more
Have a Google Pixel phone? You’re about to get these new features
A person holding the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

One of the great things about Google’s Pixel phones is how often the company sweetens the pot with its Pixel Feature Drops. While they’re not always the most exciting updates, every so often, we get some pleasant surprises; this month’s Feature Drop fits into that latter category with some new goodies that will be of particular interest to owners of phones in the recent Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 8 lineups (and of course the Google Pixel Fold).

That doesn’t mean older Pixel phones are entirely left out of the party, though. There’s at least one helpful enhancement here for the Pixel 6 and even some smaller improvements that go back to the Pixel 5a. Let's dig into everything that's new.
New features coming to Pixel phones
Circle to Search Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more