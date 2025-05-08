Garmin Fenix 8 and Tactix 8 get new voice feature update, but only for select owners

Garmin has just launched a beta update for the Voice Command feature on select Fenix 8 and Tactix 8 smartwatches, with the goal of enhancing the on-device voice assistant. This update, named Voice Command Files v1.12, promises some improvements to the voice assistant, though the specific enhancements haven’t been disclosed yet.

According to a message shared in the Garmin forums, this new beta update is available for users of the Fenix 8 AMOLED, Fenix 8 Solar, Tactix 8 AMOLED, and Tactix 8 Solar models. This update comes after the beta version 15.26, which was rolled out in late April and introduced support for Voice Commands specific to Applied Ballistics and Flying Apps on the Tactix watches, alongside various bug fixes.

The voice assistant on these Garmin smartwatches can recognize a range of commands, such as “Find my phone,” “Turn on airplane mode,” and “Increase brightness,” among others.

The release of Voice Command Files v1.12 includes 17 files, indicating support for multiple languages to cater to users around the globe.

However, it’s worth noting that some users have experienced a surprising drop in their body battery levels after installing beta version 15.26 or the new Voice Command Files v1.12. As of now, Garmin hasn’t addressed this issue, leaving users eager for a solution.

The Garmin Fenix 8 and Tactix 8 showcase Garmin’s latest premium smartwatch advancements, each catering to unique user needs. The Fenix 8 is a versatile multisport GPS smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts, featuring a comprehensive suite of fitness tracking, advanced navigation, and a built-in speaker and microphone for calls and voice assistance. It offers various sizes and display types, including AMOLED and solar-powered MIP options, emphasizing durability and long battery life for extended use. Conversely, the Tactix 8 prioritizes tactical functionality for military personnel and demanding environments.

While it shares many fitness features with the Fenix 8, the Tactix 8 includes specialized functions like night vision compatibility, a multi-color LED flashlight, and preloaded Applied Ballistics software for precise calculations, making it vital for mission-ready needs. Both series feature rugged designs, sapphire crystal lenses for durability, and comprehensive connectivity, tailored to their respective audiences.