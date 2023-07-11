 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $500, the Garmin Forerunner 745 is $280 for Prime Day

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Garmin Forerunner 745 dropped to just $285 earlier this year, but it’s even cheaper in this year’s Prime Day smartwatch deals at just $280, for savings of $220 from its sticker price of $500. If you’ve been planning to buy a fitness-focused wearable device, this is the offer that you wouldn’t want to miss. However, since there’s always a lot of demand for Garmin smartwatches, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase as fast as possible as we’re not sure if Amazon’s stocks will last until the end of Prime Day.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 745

If you check out our lists of the best smartwatches and the best fitness trackers, you’ll see Garmin products in both of them. That’s because it’s one of the top brands for wearable devices, and you’ll see why once you’re wearing the Garmin Forerunner 745. Garmin’s Forerunner series are designed to meet the needs of runners and triathletes, and the Garmin Forerunner 745 is capable of accurately tracking running, swimming, and biking activity using multiple satellite systems to help it analyze more data and help you reach your race potential.

The Garmin Forerunner 745 can provide daily workout suggestions for running and cycling depending on your current training load and VO2 max readings, and it can synchronize with music streaming services such as Amazon Music and Spotify to add your favorite tunes to your exercise programs. The smartwatch’s battery can last up to 6 hours while GPS mode is activated and it’s playing music, but that can stretch to as long as 1 week if you’ll just use it in smartwatch mode.

Related

If you don’t want Prime Day deals to end without getting to buy a smartwatch for much cheaper than usual, then you’ll want to take advantage of Amazon’s $220 discount for the Garmin Forerunner 745. From its original price of $500, it’s currently down to $280, which is even more affordable than its previous lowest price this year of $285. You’re going to have to hurry though — Garmin is one of the top smartwatch brands, and the Garmin Forerunner 745 is among its most popular products, so we’re not sure how long it will remain available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Fitbit Versa 4 Prime Day deal knocks $60 off the fitness-tracking smartwatch
A woman at the front of a group of people working out wears the Fitbit Versa 4.

Prime Day smartwatch deals are almost always worth checking out. That's certainly the case with this Fitbit Versa 4 deal. Hitting its lowest price this year, you can buy the Fitbit Versa 4 at Amazon as part of its Prime Day deals for $140 saving you $60 off the regular price and still working out at an extra $20 off the previous low this year. A great option for anyone keen to get fit without spending too much, here's everything else you need to know before you make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 4
The Fitbit Versa 4 is easily one of the best Fitbits, especially if you want a more affordable alternative to the Apple Watch Series 8. Designed with better fitness results in mind, the Fitbit Versa 4 offers 24/7 heart rate tracking along with all-day activity tracking. Whether you're running, hiking, cycling, or doing any other kind of exercise, the Fitbit Versa 4 is keeping an eye on it and tracking how you're progressing.

Read more
A truckload of Prime Day Kindle deals just went live — from $65
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Kindle Deals

Prime Day deals are always a popular time to see discounts on all things Amazon-related and that includes Kindles. If you're looking to buy a new Kindle so you can take hundreds of books with you on the move without worrying about carrying physical copies, this is your chance. The best Prime Day Kindle deals cover most of the different varieties out there so it's worth clicking the button below to see which model is the right one for you. Alternatively, keep reading while we take you through our choices.

What to shop for in the Amazon Kindle sale
The best Kindle for you varies depending on your needs. They're all pretty good with different options for different purposes, such as if you need the most lightweight solution or something waterproof. If you want the cheapest option, buy the standard Kindle. Normally priced at $100, you can buy the

Read more
Prime Day deal knocks $700 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Reading book on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

One of the best Prime Day deals for anyone looking for a new and unique phone is on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It's usually priced at $1,800 with recent discounts bringing it down to $1,400 occasionally at Amazon. Right now though, you can buy it for $1,100 so you have an overall saving of $700. This makes now a really good time to buy if you've been considering one for a while. Easily one of the more substantial Prime Day phone deals around, it's certainly not going to be available for long. Here's a quick look at what to expect from the phone.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is truly demonstrating that foldable phones are coming of age. If you're looking for one of the best folding phones, you absolutely need this one. It's different from your regular phone and certainly memorable. On the outside, you have a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 2,316 x 904 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. Open it up and you get a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with the same refresh rate that's variable, along with a 2,176 x 1,812 resolution. Both screens look great and the crease is hardly noticeable once opened up.

Read more