The Garmin Forerunner 745 dropped to just $285 earlier this year, but it’s even cheaper in this year’s Prime Day smartwatch deals at just $280, for savings of $220 from its sticker price of $500. If you’ve been planning to buy a fitness-focused wearable device, this is the offer that you wouldn’t want to miss. However, since there’s always a lot of demand for Garmin smartwatches, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase as fast as possible as we’re not sure if Amazon’s stocks will last until the end of Prime Day.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 745

If you check out our lists of the best smartwatches and the best fitness trackers, you’ll see Garmin products in both of them. That’s because it’s one of the top brands for wearable devices, and you’ll see why once you’re wearing the Garmin Forerunner 745. Garmin’s Forerunner series are designed to meet the needs of runners and triathletes, and the Garmin Forerunner 745 is capable of accurately tracking running, swimming, and biking activity using multiple satellite systems to help it analyze more data and help you reach your race potential.

The Garmin Forerunner 745 can provide daily workout suggestions for running and cycling depending on your current training load and VO2 max readings, and it can synchronize with music streaming services such as Amazon Music and Spotify to add your favorite tunes to your exercise programs. The smartwatch’s battery can last up to 6 hours while GPS mode is activated and it’s playing music, but that can stretch to as long as 1 week if you’ll just use it in smartwatch mode.

If you don’t want Prime Day deals to end without getting to buy a smartwatch for much cheaper than usual, then you’ll want to take advantage of Amazon’s $220 discount for the Garmin Forerunner 745. From its original price of $500, it’s currently down to $280, which is even more affordable than its previous lowest price this year of $285. You’re going to have to hurry though — Garmin is one of the top smartwatch brands, and the Garmin Forerunner 745 is among its most popular products, so we’re not sure how long it will remain available.

