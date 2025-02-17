Gemini Live could soon provide on-the-go subtitles for the hearing impaired

Gemini Live offers a more interactive and conversational experience than traditional voice assistants by enabling natural and free-flowing conversations with AI. However, this feature has a significant drawback that may have deterred some early users.

Just like in regular conversations, Gemini Live operates entirely by voice. For instance, if you ask, “Who won the Super Bowl?” Gemini Live responds, “The Philadelphia Eagles.” Unfortunately, having that type of conversation becomes challenging in noisy environments and is impossible for individuals with hearing impairments.

Recommended Videos

Android Authority has discovered new strings in the latest Google app beta (version 16.6.23). It shows users could soon have access to a new button to generate real-time captions for Gemini Live’s responses.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

To use the new feature, you’d activate “Caption preferences” from Gemini settings. From there, you can also modify the caption size and style.

Once available only to Gemini Advanced users, Gemini Live is free for Android and iOS users.

Google Gemini offers a platform to brainstorm ideas, develop event plans, and create business proposals. It supports collaborative input, allowing for gathering diverse thoughts and insights in real-time. Users can incorporate images or videos to help clarify concepts and engage participants. Whether planning a corporate event or discussing a product launch, Google Gemini provides tools to enhance conversations. Users can also set deadlines, assign tasks, and track progress, which helps maintain alignment and accountability during the planning process.

As I explained in September, Gemini Live is a fantastic feature. Yet talking back and forth with an AI assistant can be disconcerting, especially when other people are in the room. Adding captions would open up Gemini Live to more users and make using the tool much less awkward.

The Gemini Live caption feature has not been released to the general public. It remains in beta for now.