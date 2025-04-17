 Skip to main content
Gemini’s most interesting feature is now free for all Android users

By
Gemini Live App on the Galaxy S25 Ultra broadcast to a TV showing the Gemini app with the camera feature open
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Of all the features that Google’s much-anticipated Gemini AI offers, one of the most exciting has been screen sharing and camera access for brainstorming and object identification. Previously that had been for Pixel devices only, but today Google announced that the feature is coming to all Android users for free via the Gemini app.

Our team tested out the camera abilities of Gemini and found them “shocking” — you can point your camera at an object or scene, enable Gemini to access your camera, then get information about what you’re looking at from your assistant. Point your camera at a painting, and Gemini will tell you about it via text or voice. Show it a page from a book and it’ll recognize the text and tell give you an overview of the book’s key points. Snap a photo of a sketch you’ve created, and it’ll help with guidance and advice.

You can also share with Gemini whatever is currently on your screen, such as an app or website, and ask it for help like summarizing a passage, brainstorming an idea, or providing more research on a topic. When you are in the Gemini app, there’s a “Share screen with Live” button which enables the screen sharing, and then you can interact with Gemini about whatever is on your screen or in front of your camera.

This is one of Gemini’s killer features, and Pixel users have been experimenting with it and reporting impressive results. It was initially rumored that Google might share the feature beyond those on Pixel devices, but that was confirmed officially today.

“We’ve been hearing great feedback on Gemini Live with camera and screen share, so we decided to bring it to more people,” Google wrote on X. “Starting today and over the coming weeks, we’re rolling it out to all @Android users with the Gemini app. Enjoy!”

Previously, if you wanted to use Gemini you needed a Gemini Advanced subscription, which comes as part of the $20/month Google One AI Premium plan. Now, though, Google has confirmed to 9to5Google that a subscription is no long required, so it will be available for free to all Android users.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
