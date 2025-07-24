Google’s ‘try it on’ tool lets you dress yourself with AI, try it now

What’s happened? Google has rolled out new AI shopping features, including a virtual ‘try it on’ tool for clothing that lets you upload a photo of yourself to see how an item would look on. Price alerts have also been upgraded, allowing you to specify your preferred size, color, and target price for products with the “track price” feature.

This is important because: Goolge continues to expand its AI Mode offering which it announced during its Google IO 2025 keynote, with the aim of making browsing the web easier and quicker, as well as attempting to save shoppers money.

Shoppers in the US can access the ‘try it on’ feature now, in Search, Google Shopping, and Google Images.

To use the tool, tap on the “try it on” icon on a product listing in Google, or any apparel result on Google Images. You’ll be prompted to upload a full-length image of yourself, and from there AI will dress your image in the items you choose.

Google says its AI model “understands the human body and nuances of clothing — like how different materials fold, stretch and drape on different bodies.”

Why should I care? If you love online shopping, but hate the number of items you have to send back because they don’t fit, Google’s new AI tool could be perfect. By allowing you to see what an item of clothing might look like on your own body, you’ll be able to make more informed choices. Hopefully that means fewer items in the basket, and fewer returns.

Got your eye on a fancy jacket but not sure if it’s right for you? Now you can see it on yourself without having to tap the buy button and wait for delivery.

Okay, what’s next? Google isn’t done there, with more AI features in the pipeline for later this year, including the ability to “explore shoppable outfit and room inspiration right from AI Mode”