 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google brings Gboard voice typing toolbar beta to Pixel

By
Google Pixel 5 owner using Gboard.
Gboard on the Google Pixel 5 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Gboard Assistant Voice Typing toolbar is rolling out to Google Pixel phones in the latest beta test. According to a report from Android Authority, Google is testing out the new voice typing UI in version 15.0 of the Gboard app within its phones after the company implemented it to the Pixel Tablet last year.

The Assistant Voice Typing toolbar shows up as a new bar above the keyboard, complete with a microphone, a backspace key, and buttons to open the keyboard, minimize it, return to the previous toolbar page, change the language, and more. Tapping the microphone on the far right side of the toolbar triggers Assistant Voice Typing, and the “Speak Now” prompt will pop up in the blank space of the toolbar awaiting your voice commands. Pressing the microphone button stops voice typing and the “Paused” prompt appears.

Recommended Videos

The neat thing about the new Assistant Voice Typing toolbar is you can either leave it at the bottom of your phone screen like normal, or you can drag up to the right side of your screen if you need to extra space for your other tasks. When you stop talking while voice typing is active, you receive a few buttons as actions and voice typing remains active until you open up the keyboard again.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Assistant Voice Typing toolbar is only available for beta testers who own a Google Pixel phone and already have the Gboard app download into it. It’s unknown when it will be fully available to all Pixel users as well as other Android phones and iPhones.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
I’ve had the Google Pixel 9 Pro for three months. Here’s why I still love it
Rose Quartz Pixel 9 Pro on a peppermint background.

While there were a lot of great phones that came out in 2024, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the ones that stood out to me the most. Though my primary device is my iPhone 16 Pro, using the Google Pixel 9 Pro is still just as delightful as the first day I checked it out.

I’ve been a fan of Google’s Pixel phones for a few years now, as Google has one of the cleanest Android interfaces I’ve tried. For a few years, Google has maintained the same basic look and feel.

Read more
Future Samsung phones may steal this great Google Pixel feature
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with its screen turned on.

A lot has been said about the impressive capabilities of our phone cameras when it comes to capturing photos. However, they are also quite effective at recording videos. Unfortunately, unwanted background noise can often be captured when filming.

The Audio Magic Eraser is a valuable feature that leverages artificial intelligence to eliminate unwanted noise from recorded videos. While this tool is currently exclusive to Google Pixel 8 and later models, such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, it now looks like a similar tool could be coming to Samsung devices.

Read more
Here’s another hands-on look at the Google Pixel 9a’s radical new design
A person holding the Google Pixel 8a.

The Google Pixel 9a is months away from launch, but many leaks have already revealed what the phone might look like. New real-life images of the Pixel 9a fortify earlier leaks, making us believe the purported design changes, including a more condensed camera module.

Prominent leaker OnLeaks shared a set of images on X allegedly showing a prototype unit of the Pixel 9a. The images show the front and the back of the Pixel 9a and align with the previous leaks of the phone, including hands-on images and digital renders.

Read more