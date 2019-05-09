Digital Trends
Mobile

Google I/O: Android Q will standardize navigation controls and add new gestures

Mark Jansen
By
google io 2019 android q navigation and dark mode gesture in

According to a brief mention at the “Supporting mobile usability with Dark Theme and Gestures in Android Q” session at Google I/O 2019, Google is laying down the law where device navigation is concerned and is standardizing navigational controls in Android Q.

One of the best (or worst) parts of Android is how flexible Google’s grip on it is. While Google’s vision of Android is always open for manufacturers to use as part of its Android One program, most manufacturers opt to create their own version of the Android UI. The introduction of gesture navigation systems has given manufacturers another area to play with, and the result has been a series of different gesture navigation systems across different devices, with varying levels of usefulness.

Unfortunately for fans of different gesture systems, differences between gesture systems have the potential to become a headache for app developers, so navigation methods in Android Q will be locked to Google’s two preferences: A series of redesigned gestures and Android’s classic three-button system. It seems this choice will only apply to devices on Android Q and later, though it’s unclear how this will affect the usability of third-party launchers like Nova Launcher, which have traditionally offered users even more gesture options.

The newly redesigned gesture navigation system in Android Q will also do away with the “pill” from Android 9.0 Pie, and instead, move toward a system more like gestures on iOS. Swiping up from the bottom of the screen will send the user home, while swiping from either the left or right edge will send the user back. Recent apps are accessed by swiping up from the bottom of the screen and holding for a moment.

google io 2019 android q navigation and dark mode force theme

We were also treated to more news about the Dark theme coming in Android Q. As was briefly mentioned during the Google I/O 2019 keynote speech, the Dark theme is expected to help with conserving battery life — especially where OLED screens are concerned. According to this session, Android Q’s new Dark theme can reduce battery consumption on some apps by up to 60%. As such, Dark theme will be the default when Android Q is in battery saving mode.

As such, Google recommending that app developers take the time to implement dark themes of their own. As the theme is system-wide, Google argues users will expect every app to adopt a darker look when Dark theme is enabled, and probably won’t take kindly to an app blinding them with a bright white background while Android is in its Dark theme. Thankfully, Google has a stopgap to help devs (and our retinas) in the meantime. A piece of software called “Force Dark” will automatically convert lighter themes into a darker tone. However, Force Dark is opt-in, so don’t assume you’re safe from bright white themes while browsing a dark Android Q in bed.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
Up Next

The best Google Pixel 3a cases
google io 2019 android q permissions and security privacy
Mobile

Google I/O: Android Q aims to bring app permissions firmly under control

We've all been there -- an app is asking for permission to access your SMS history, and you're extremely suspicious as to why. Google wants to put an end to permission anxiety and is introducing new controls in Android Q.
Posted By Mark Jansen
android 9 pie app switcher
Mobile

Here are the devices that can access the Android Q beta and how to get involved

The first beta for Google's next-generation mobile operating system, Android Q, is finally here -- and you can take part in it. Here's how to download and install the Android Q beta.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Google I/O 2019
Mobile

Google I/O 2019 showed us new Pixel phones, a more accessible Android, and more

Well that's all she wrote folks. Google I/O 2019's keynote is over, and with it, we know the major announcements for this part of the year. From all-new Pixel phones, to more Android Q, here's everything we saw.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Android
Mobile

The Android Beam file sharing feature has been cut from the Android Q beta

Android Pie recently rolled out, but it's already time to look ahead to Android Q, the next version of Google's mobile OS. We've seen a number of rumors and leaks come out about the operating system, and now it's available for beta testing.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iPhone XR
Mobile

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Apple iPhone 11R

The iPhone XR was a huge hit, thanks largely to its relatively modern design and more affordable price tag compared to the iPhone XS. Now, it looks like Apple is preparing a follow-up to the phone, rumored to be called the iPhone 11R.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Apple

Walmart sale cuts price of the latest-model Apple iPad 128GB

Last week we told you about great deals on the latest model 32GB iPad at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. This week we've noticed the savings are extending to every color option of the 128GB model on Walmart as well.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Power E*TRADE app
Mobile

Do your future self a favor: Download one of these ultra-simple investment apps

Investing isn't as complex as it used to be. Thanks to a new generation of software tools and mobile apps, buying and trading stocks is about as frictionless as it's ever been. If you're interested in investing but aren't sure how to get…
Posted By John R. Quain
Google Pixel 3 review
Mobile

Master your new Google phone with these handy Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a tips

If you’re hunting for some Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a tips to help you get more from your Google phone, then you’ll find them here. We’ve got tips for shortcuts, camera controls, and more. These also work for the Pixel 3 XL and 3a XL.
Posted By Simon Hill
app store reviews google play store
Mobile

Google plans bigger and better changes for Play Store reviews

Google plans to implement an updated approach to its Play Store reviews to focus on more recent and more relevant reviews that developers believe will better serve the public and provide a more accurate reflection of their apps.
Posted By Jackie Dove
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 7
Mobile

Google finally releases an affordable phone worth buying

The Google Pixel 3a offers flagship features, including the best camera around, slick software, and an OLED screen for half the usual price. Has Google finally cracked hardware? This has the potential be a massive success.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy fold news feat
Mobile

Still want a Galaxy Fold? The new U.S. release date is close to being revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has arrived, and it goes on sale soon. Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

New render video claims to show off the full range of 2019 iPhones

The last iPhones just launched, but rumors about the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
best ipad deals roundup
Mobile

Learn how to back up your iPad on your computer or in the cloud

Your iPad holds a rich repository of personal information that you don't want lost, stolen, or destroyed. Properly backing up your iPad ensures the safety of your data. We show you how to back up your iPad both via iTunes and iCloud.
Posted By Jackie Dove
google qualcomm development kit assistant on headphones
Mobile

Google and Qualcomm want to make more smart headphones with the Google Assistant

Google and Qualcomm have released a new development kit aimed at making it easier for manufacturers to add Google Assistant support to headphones and headsets. The development kit is now available.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Julian Chokkattu