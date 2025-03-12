Images and videos not loading in Google Messages? A fix is on the way

Google Messages is a staple in any Android phone, which is why it’s annoying when something doesn’t quite work the way that it should. That’s been the case for many users as of late, with reports flooding in about various failures and slow performance. Google has just responded to these complaints, and it’s good news all around: A fix is currently rolling out.

Some users have been experiencing a bunch of issues when using Google Messages lately. It all seems to be centered around trying to view photos and videos in the app. Users run into frustrating RCS issues when loading attachments, and the list of complaints is pretty long. People notice that the app slows down or even crashes entirely; even if the app stays intact, the photos and videos are still having a bad time. Some won’t load at all; others are blurry; many can’t be interacted with.

Google’s Monika Y, a community manager, responded to the situation and shared an update. Although it’s a little light on the details, it seems like Google is working on the case.

“Our team has been actively working on this, and we’ve recently rolled out updates aimed at significantly improving media receiving performance. We’re hoping you’ll see a noticeable difference now,” said the Google representative. “However, we also know that issues can be complex, and we’re committed to getting this right. Please continue to share your experiences with us.”

Monika then went on to say that Google is still waiting to hear if people are experiencing these issues despite the updates.

As noted by The Verge, the fix is likely on Google’s end, as there have been no Android updates waiting to be downloaded as a result of the fix. As such, if you’ve been getting annoyed with the media performance of Google Messages lately, give it another shot — it might be working now.