I’m excited for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but it could let us down in one area

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks set to gain a number of significant upgrades over its predecessor including a larger display, smaller hinge, bigger battery, and improved dust resistance.

The Google Pixel 10 series is tipped to arrive in the coming months – possibly as soon as August – and we’re expecting to see a quartet of new devices, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Now, Android Headlines claims to have received a bumper crop of intel around the upcoming foldable phone.

I’ve had my Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold since release day (September 2024), and while I’m happy with the device overall, there are areas where improvements can be made.

If the latest report is accurate, then there are a number of positives to look forward to for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold – but there’s one area which still concerns me.

Larger

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is being tipped to come with a larger outer display, with a modest increase from 6.3 inches to 6.4 inches, and max brightness is said to jump by 10% to 3000 nits.

While an extra 0.1-inch may not seem all that significant, it’s what Google is doing to accommodate the increase which has me excited.

One of the small annoyances I have with the 9 Pro Fold is the size of the bezels around the outer screen, and the pronounced curve in each corner which eats into apps which utilise the corner space afforded by a traditional squared-off screen.

It’s not every app, and it doesn’t prevent me from using the ones it does affect – but I always find it a little jarring when returning to the phone as I move between handsets for testing.

The report claims Google is reducing the size of these bezels, allowing for a larger front display – and hopefully one which doesn’t eat into the corners quite as much. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will apparently also benefit from a smaller hinge, which could help reduce the overall size and weight of the device.

That would be a welcome development, as the 9 Pro Fold now feels particularly porky when compared to the ultra-thin Honor Magic V5 (the world’s thinnest foldable) and the newly release Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Bigger

Another positive development potentially on the cards for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a bigger battery, with the same report claiming capacity will increase from 4,650mah on the 9 Pro Fold, to 5,015mAh on the new foldable.

Now, battery life hasn’t been a real concern for me during my time with the 9, as the phone tends to get through a day before needing a charge come 11pm when it’s often dipping below 20%. However, an increase in battery size will hopefully signal an improvement here, which is always nice.

It won’t be the largest battery in a foldable though, as the Magic V5 manages to squeeze in a 5,800mAh carbon silicon power pack into its impressively slender frame.

Faster

The spec leak also flags the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to be in line for Google’s G5 chipset and 16GB of RAM.

That’s the same memory as its predecessor, but the new chipset should provide a performance increase for faster operation and possibly better efficiency.

You might get a new storage option too, with 1TB being rumored as a third choice alongside 256GB and 512GB. It’ll likely carry a mammoth price tag though.

Stronger

And finally, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might offer a spec its rivals can’t match; IP68. This rating refers to the handset’s dust and water resistance capabilities. The first number relates to dust, while the second indicates its water resistance levels.

We’ve seen numerous foldables with an ‘8’ rating for water (protection against submersion), so nothing special – it’s the dust rating which is of interest here.

The Honor Magic V5 has a ‘5’ rating for dust, while the newly announced Galaxy Z Fold 7 only manages a ‘4’ rating – for protection against particles 1mm and larger.

With a ‘6’ rating, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold would feature total protection against dust particles – which should mean care-free trips to the beach, and improved overall durability.

But I expect more

I’ve loved what Google does with its cameras for years. I remember being blown away by the quality of shots I got from the Pixel 3 when I took it on vacation to Thailand in 2018.

It continues to fine tune its software and image processing smarts alongside camera hardware, and my Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a very capable snapper, yet it didn’t get the best camera hardware despite being Google’s most expensive handset.

Instead, the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL were treated to a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP triple camera setup, while the Fold got a 48MP + 10.8MP + 10.5MP configuration.

I understand some compromises have to be made when it comes to foldables, so manufacturers can fit all the features you’d expect from a smartphone inside a form factor that isn’t too big or heavy.

If the latest report is accurate, the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold is set to inherit pretty much the same camera setup as the 9 Pro Fold, with the 48MP + 10.8MP + 10.5MP configuration tipped to appear again.

Sure, I fully expect Google will improve the software around the camera to enhance images, but I also expect the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL to feature upgraded camera hardware over their predecessors. Meanwhile the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely cost considerably more.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL started at $1,099, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold started at $1,799. That’s a lot of additional cash to have inferior camera hardware. If I’m paying top dollar for a phone, I want to be getting the best hardware available.

When will the Google Pixel 10 series launch?

We do need to take this report, and all previous rumors and leaks, with a pinch of salt, as we won’t know for sure what the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (and the rest of the Pixel 10 series) will offer until it’s officially announced.

Last year we saw Google announce the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 13, with the 9 and 9 Pro XL going on sale on August 22.

The Fold was delayed a week or so, with its release date on September 4, while the 9 Pro hit shelves on September 9.

It’s fair to expect a similar launch pattern this year for the Pixel 10 series. According to the Android Headlines report, Google is prepping an August 20 launch for the series, with pre-orders apparently due to go live the same day.

It’s also tipping the Google Pixel 10 release date for August 28, although it’s not clear whether the Fold will be included here or delayed like last year.