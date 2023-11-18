Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro just had their prices slashed

If you want a new phone this fall, you aren’t alone. The season is just ripe for it with Black Friday deals arriving at every store and hitting every brand. What’s more is that you don’t have to wait, there are so many Black Friday phone deals going on now that you can pick something up any time you like. For example, we’re investing Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones and, yeah, the deals are on. For example, as part of Best Buy Black Friday deals you can save $150 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 (128GB, upgradeable), dropping its price from $699 to $549. Meanwhile, you can save $200 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB, upgradeable), dropping the price from $999 to $799. To take advantage of either of these, the most enticing Google Pixel Black Friday deals, tap the corresponding button below.

Google Pixel 8 — $549, was $699:

Google Pixel 8 Pro — $799, was $999

Why you should buy a Google Pixel 8 / Google Pixel 8 Pro

In a technical sense, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro show quite a few similarities; they both use the Google Tensor 3 processor, refresh at 120Hz max, have the capacity to shoot 4K video, and possess an impressive IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The Pixel 8 Pro is slightly bigger, has a somewhat denser resolution, and better lenses for the camera. As for software, the Pixel 8 Pro has more advanced capabilities, including more manual control over the cameras, but critical features like the ‘Magic Eraser’ (an AI-driven object-remover for your photos) is included in both phones.

Unless you’re a stats fanatic, it can be enough to make you wonder carefully about which phone you should get. This very question, “Could the Google Pixel 8 be better than the Pixel 8 Pro?” headlined our Google Pixel 8 review and tempered its way through the article. The conclusion is murky and depends on your tolerance for payment. In ordinary times, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is $300 more than the standard Pixel 8 and that’s a big chunk of money for stats upgrades and a few extra features. Now, though, these deals bring the prices closer together, at just $250 apart. On sale, the Pixel 8 Pro is only $100 over the standard price for the Pixel 8.

No matter which of the phones you decide to go for, now is the time to do it.

