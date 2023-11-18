 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro just had their prices slashed

John Alexander
By
Renders of the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 next to each other.
Digital Trends

If you want a new phone this fall, you aren’t alone. The season is just ripe for it with Black Friday deals arriving at every store and hitting every brand. What’s more is that you don’t have to wait, there are so many Black Friday phone deals going on now that you can pick something up any time you like. For example, we’re investing Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones and, yeah, the deals are on. For example, as part of Best Buy Black Friday deals you can save $150 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 (128GB, upgradeable), dropping its price from $699 to $549. Meanwhile, you can save $200 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB, upgradeable), dropping the price from $999 to $799. To take advantage of either of these, the most enticing Google Pixel Black Friday deals, tap the corresponding button below.

Google Pixel 8 — $549, was $699:

Google Pixel 8 Pro — $799, was $999

Why you should buy a Google Pixel 8 / Google Pixel 8 Pro

In a technical sense, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro show quite a few similarities; they both use the Google Tensor 3 processor, refresh at 120Hz max, have the capacity to shoot 4K video, and possess an impressive IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The Pixel 8 Pro is slightly bigger, has a somewhat denser resolution, and better lenses for the camera. As for software, the Pixel 8 Pro has more advanced capabilities, including more manual control over the cameras, but critical features like the ‘Magic Eraser’ (an AI-driven object-remover for your photos) is included in both phones.

Unless you’re a stats fanatic, it can be enough to make you wonder carefully about which phone you should get. This very question, “Could the Google Pixel 8 be better than the Pixel 8 Pro?” headlined our Google Pixel 8 review and tempered its way through the article. The conclusion is murky and depends on your tolerance for payment. In ordinary times, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is $300 more than the standard Pixel 8 and that’s a big chunk of money for stats upgrades and a few extra features. Now, though, these deals bring the prices closer together, at just $250 apart. On sale, the Pixel 8 Pro is only $100 over the standard price for the Pixel 8.

Don't Miss:

No matter which of the phones you decide to go for, now is the time to do it. To grab either of these phones, tap the associated button below. Remember, you can get the Google Pixel 8 for $150 off, from $699 to $549, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro for $200 off, from $999 to $799. These represent great savings, so be sure to buy them now, while you still can.

Google Pixel 8 — $549, was $699:

Google Pixel 8 Pro — $799, was $999

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
This tantrum-proof kids tablet is down to just $75 today
A kid plays with the Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022).

There are a lot of reasons to be skeptical about having younger children around tablets. But, at the same time, nobody wants their young one left behind. The 2022 edition of the Amazon Fire 7 Kids is the perfect compromise. It is made 100% with kids' safety in mind and its safety from kids, both reasons it handily made our list of the best tablets for kids. The best part is that it is on sale now, at just $75. That's an intense $55 down from the usual $130. You'll even get a year of Amazon Kids+ for free. And, as its covered as part of Best Buy's extended holiday return period, you can buy it now for Christmas and not have to return it until January 30th. So, go ahead and tap below to find your Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, on sale. Then, keep reading to see why this kid-tough tablet is worth your dollars.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022 edition)
The big forces of nature are those of creation and destruction. For a table that goes in our kids hands, we need to know what content the device is capable of creating and how durable it is to acts of destruction. Here, we'll argue for why the Amazon Fire 7 Kids works on both fronts.

Read more
Designed to rival the iPad Pro, Samsung’s best tablet is $150 off
A teenager uses his Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on the sidewalk.

There are a lot of options out there if you’re looking to get yourself one of the best tablets, but if you’re looking to grab some savings as well, you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The popular tablet makes a great alternative to the Apple iPad Pro and it’s marked down to $950 at Best Buy right now. This is one of the best tablet deals you’ll find today, as the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra regularly costs $1,100. This deal makes for a savings of $150, and free shipping is included.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
When the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was first released we called it not only the king of Samsung’s tablet lineup, but also the king of tablets. And while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is now the newest Galaxy Tab on the market, the S8 Ultra is still a more than worthy option. The screen comes in at 14.6 inches, which is one of the larger displays you’ll find in a tablet. It’s an immersive and responsive display that’s good for watching all of your favorite content, or for creating content of your own.

Read more
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover price slashed by $330
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ in laptop form, on a desk.

If you're looking for 2-in-1 laptop deals because you think you'll be able to maximize the versatility of a device that's both a tablet and a laptop, you may want to check out Best Buy's offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover. From $930, it's down to a more affordable $600 following the retailer's $330 discount. Since this is a previous-generation model, we're pretty sure that stocks are already running low, which means you'll have to hurry with your purchase if you don't want to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ isn't the latest version of the brand's line of 2-in-1 devices as the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 launched last year, but despite its technological age, it remains a fairly capable device. Its versatility helps a lot in this regard -- while it starts as a Windows 11 Home-powered tablet with a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen, attaching the Type Cover transforms it into a laptop with a keyboard. It also comes with a 128GB SSD, which should provide ample space for your files, and a battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Read more