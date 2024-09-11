If you want 5G, don’t use the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold on AT&T

If you’ve recently bought a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and intend to use it on AT&T, there might be an issue you should know about. Some early adopters have reported that they cannot connect to AT&T’s 5G network with their new phone. Instead, they can only connect to the company’s LTE network, according to a Reddit thread (first spotted by Android Authority).

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was introduced last month along with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. It’s the latest phone to hit the market, and it’s the only one of the four handsets AT&T is not selling. However, this should have nothing to do with the growing 5G problem.

The issue affects unlocked Pixel 9 Pro Fold devices when they attempt to connect to AT&T. Instead of finding the nearest 5G network, the phone connects to LTE or, at best, 5Ge — AT&T’s fastest LTE band.

AT&T has no plans to stock the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, it did not clarify whether it would formally certify the unlocked model. Considering that AT&T is the second-largest carrier in the U.S. with millions of users, it would be surprising if the carrier didn’t.

The number of AT&T customers experiencing this issue is not available. Those who have contacted the company regarding the issue have reported that customer service representatives are advising them to wait 72 hours for the problem to be resolved or to visit an AT&T store.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is priced at $1,799 and features a fresh design with a smooth matte glass back and a metal finish. It offers an 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display and a 6.3-inch outer display. Like the other Pixel 9 handsets, it features a Google Tensor G4 chip.

AT&T will (hopefully) resolve this issue soon. Otherwise, customers will continue to complain, which reflects poorly on AT&T and Google. We’ll keep an eye on this one to see what happens.