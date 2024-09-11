 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

If you want 5G, don’t use the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold on AT&T

By
Pixel Weather app running on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’ve recently bought a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and intend to use it on AT&T, there might be an issue you should know about. Some early adopters have reported that they cannot connect to AT&T’s 5G network with their new phone. Instead, they can only connect to the company’s LTE network, according to a Reddit thread (first spotted by Android Authority).

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was introduced last month along with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. It’s the latest phone to hit the market, and it’s the only one of the four handsets AT&T is not selling. However, this should have nothing to do with the growing 5G problem.

Recommended Videos

The issue affects unlocked Pixel 9 Pro Fold devices when they attempt to connect to AT&T. Instead of finding the nearest 5G network, the phone connects to LTE or, at best, 5Ge — AT&T’s fastest LTE band.

AT&T has no plans to stock the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, it did not clarify whether it would formally certify the unlocked model. Considering that AT&T is the second-largest carrier in the U.S. with millions of users, it would be surprising if the carrier didn’t.

A person holding the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, showing the back of the phone.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The number of AT&T customers experiencing this issue is not available. Those who have contacted the company regarding the issue have reported that customer service representatives are advising them to wait 72 hours for the problem to be resolved or to visit an AT&T store.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is priced at $1,799 and features a fresh design with a smooth matte glass back and a metal finish. It offers an 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display and a 6.3-inch outer display. Like the other Pixel 9 handsets, it features a Google Tensor G4 chip.

AT&T will (hopefully) resolve this issue soon. Otherwise, customers will continue to complain, which reflects poorly on AT&T and Google. We’ll keep an eye on this one to see what happens.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
I love the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold may change that
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold next to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

A year ago, I never expected to write this. Samsung had just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with iterative changes over the Z Fold 4, and Google’s first attempt at a folding phone left a lot to be desired. Google had phenomenal software features like Call Screen and Live Transcribe, but Samsung had much better hardware, the S-Pen, and incredible productivity tools.

Fast-forward a year, and it’s a very different landscape. Samsung made further iterations with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and it’s a phenomenal folding phone. The form factor and size are great, especially when using two apps side-by-side on the main display. It has an S-Pen, and I love using mine. The problem is I can’t stop thinking about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Read more
The Pixel 9 completely changed my mind about Google Pixel phones
Pixel 9 Pro in Rose Quartz.

I confess: I've never been a Google Pixel fan. Every year, I wait for Google to release something new, I buy it, and I am left disappointed. Google's phones have never felt as premium as the competition, but the Google Pixel 9 has completely changed that. It's the best regular-sized phone I’ve ever used. It's also convinced me to go all-in on Google this year and buy the Pixel 9 Pro.

One of my disappointments with the Google Pixel 8 Pro is its size: I have been waiting for Google to deliver a Pro phone without compromises, and the Pixel 9 series finally delivers. For most people, the regular Pixel 9 is the phone to buy, but if you want improvements in the display, battery, charging, and camera, the Pixel 9 Pro is the winner.

Read more
Repairing your broken Pixel 9 Pro XL could be quite challenging
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL sitting upright outside.

The right-to-repair movement has been gaining traction for a long time, and many companies are trying to make it easier for people to replace a battery or fix a broken screen instead of forcing them to purchase a new phone. The tech whizzes at iFixit recently disassembled the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL to determine how easy it was to access various components, and the results are somewhere in the middle.

At the start of the video, we see the iFixit tech removing the front of the phone to reach the internal components. Unfortunately, doing so results in a broken screen -- something that's common among "screen access" designs. That said, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a similar build to that of the iPhone 14 and allows you to remove the back panel to replace the battery, reducing the risk of damaging the display.

Read more