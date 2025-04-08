 Skip to main content
Google rolls out pulse loss detection to Pixel Watch 3 users

By
Pulse detect on Pixel watch 3
Google

Google has begun rolling out its Loss of Pulse Detection feature to Pixel Watch 3 owners in the United States. This potentially life-saving feature uses the watch’s optical heart rate sensors to detect if the wearer’s pulse ceases at any point. That can include instances like cardiac arrest or other heart-related abnormalities. When these issues are detected, the watch can automatically contact emergency services should the wearer become unresponsive. The rollout is gradual, with availability expected to reach all users over the next few weeks.

Initially announced alongside the Pixel Watch 3 in August 2024, the feature was already available in several European countries. However, its US debut required clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before being released which was granted in late February 2025. Now that it’s headed out to new and old Pixel Watch 3 owners, now might be a good time to invest in one should be looking for an alternative to the smartwatch you might currently be wearing.

To keep this feature reliable and minimize false alarms, Google spent quite some time on extensive testing, analyzing over 100,000 hours of data to tweak and adjust things to its satisfaction. The company also published a peer-reviewed study in Nature detailing its long-term development and efficacy.

Wearers will see a prompt on their Pixel Watch 3 to opt into the Loss of Pulse Detection feature. Once enabled, the watch will monitor their heart rate and initiate emergency protocols if a loss of pulse is detected and the wearer does not respond over a period of time.

For those interested in picking up the Pixel Watch 3 with this advanced health monitoring capability, new and current devices will be eligible to receive the update. It could be a boon for anyone with potential heart issues that may or may not have been diagnosed yet, but it’s also just a good feature to have around in general.

Brittany Vincent
Brittany Vincent
Does the Google Pixel 9a have a 120Hz screen?
Pixel 9a display

The Google Pixel 9a is a mid-range device with few compromises, and it promises to offer one of the best values of any phone. The handset has a lot of changes: Google ditched the camera bump, installed a new processor, and increased the screen size, all without increasing the price.

With Apple's "midrange" device releasing not long ago in the form of the Apple iPhone 16e, it's easy to draw comparisons between the two. The Google Pixel 9a is a more affordable device, and it beats the iPhone 16e in multiple ways.
Does the Google Pixel 9a have a 120Hz screen?
Yes, the Pixel 9a supports refresh rates between 60 and 120Hz. Its screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2424 with just over 422 pixels per inch (PPI) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display reaches a peak brightness of 2,700 nits — more than enough to comfortably use even in direct sunlight — and up to 1,800 nits with HDR enabled.

Read more
Is the Google Pixel 9a waterproof?
The Google Pixel 9a in Porcelain and Iris.

Google's latest addition to its affordable Pixel smartphone lineup, the Pixel 9a, serves up a slew of improvements at a competitive price. This model features a vibrant pOLED Actua display and Google's Face Unlock technology in addition to both Face Unlock and traditional fingerprint-based security. The phone comes in four matte color options, Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony, and has slightly thicker bezels than Google's premium models. And with a Google Tensor G4 under the hood as well as 8GB of RAM, it's poised to handle anything you throw at it.

But most importantly for some, how impervious to the elements is it? Can it handle a bit of water and everyday splashes? Google's higher-end Pixel models are known for their excellent water and dust protection, so it's understandable to question this cheaper model's reliability in that regard. With that in mind, is it safe to use the Google Pixel 9a around water?
Is the Google Pixel 9a waterproof?
 

Read more
Does the Google Pixel 9a come with a charger? Here’s what’s in the box
A woman holding a purple Google Pixel 9a.

After much speculation in recent months, the Google Pixel 9a has finally been announced. Google's Pixel A series is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable Android smartphone at a lower price point, and the latest model follows this trend. While it is undeniably part of the Google Pixel 9 series, it has fewer features than its higher-end counterparts.

One question you might have when considering the Pixel 9a is whether it comes with a charger. We’ve got the answer
The Pixel 9a does not come with a charger.
The short answer is that the Pixel 9a does not have a charger. This has become common practice for most smartphones today, including other models in the Pixel 9 series, like the Pixel 9 Pro. While this may be disappointing, it's not surprising.

Read more