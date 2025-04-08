Google rolls out pulse loss detection to Pixel Watch 3 users

Google has begun rolling out its Loss of Pulse Detection feature to Pixel Watch 3 owners in the United States. This potentially life-saving feature uses the watch’s optical heart rate sensors to detect if the wearer’s pulse ceases at any point. That can include instances like cardiac arrest or other heart-related abnormalities. When these issues are detected, the watch can automatically contact emergency services should the wearer become unresponsive. The rollout is gradual, with availability expected to reach all users over the next few weeks.

Initially announced alongside the Pixel Watch 3 in August 2024, the feature was already available in several European countries. However, its US debut required clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before being released which was granted in late February 2025. Now that it’s headed out to new and old Pixel Watch 3 owners, now might be a good time to invest in one should be looking for an alternative to the smartwatch you might currently be wearing.

To keep this feature reliable and minimize false alarms, Google spent quite some time on extensive testing, analyzing over 100,000 hours of data to tweak and adjust things to its satisfaction. The company also published a peer-reviewed study in Nature detailing its long-term development and efficacy.

Wearers will see a prompt on their Pixel Watch 3 to opt into the Loss of Pulse Detection feature. Once enabled, the watch will monitor their heart rate and initiate emergency protocols if a loss of pulse is detected and the wearer does not respond over a period of time.

For those interested in picking up the Pixel Watch 3 with this advanced health monitoring capability, new and current devices will be eligible to receive the update. It could be a boon for anyone with potential heart issues that may or may not have been diagnosed yet, but it’s also just a good feature to have around in general.