 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google’s latest update targets Fitbit batteries, and not in a good way

By
Fitbit Versa Lite.
Fitbit

Earlier this year, Google released an update that devastated Pixel 4a batteries with its Pixel 4a Battery Performance Program, and now a similar update has the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 squarely in its sights. While the update prevented overheating, it had a drastic impact on battery life. The good news is that Google offers a $50 “appeasement” to anyone with an affected device, even if you no longer regularly use the wearable.

On January 21, Google issued a notice that some Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 batteries were at risk of overheating. The update is intended to reduce that risk, but any affected batteries will likely have a reduced battery life and overall capacity. According to Google’s support page, “The update will improve the stability of the device’s battery performance and reduce the risk of the battery overheating. As a result, the battery will last for shorter periods between charges and you may need to charge your device more frequently.”

Recommended Videos

There’s no escaping the update, either. If you don’t install the firmware, your device will reset itself and then force the update, erasing some of your data. Fitbit owners will see the update roll out over the next month, and you’ll only have a few days to install once the update lands.

Wearing a Fitbit Sense 2 while working at a desk.
Fitbit

Google claims the update will only impact affected devices, but it made the same claim for the Pixel 4a. Hundreds of users reported an impact to battery life, even if their Fitbit didn’t overheat prior to the update.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

If you’re not sure whether your Fitbit is among those affected, fill out this request form. It will help you determine your eligibility for the $50 rebate. You have roughly a year to file a claim; after January 21, 2026, the appeasement option will no longer be available.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
This Pixel Watch 3 feature is now coming to older Fitbits
Readiness Score feature on the Google Pixel Watch 3.

A new, improved version of Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score launched with the Pixel Watch 3, and now, it's coming to older Pixel Watches and Fitbit trackers.

This feature provides a score between 1 and 100 that measures how well-rested you are, whether you're ready for a tough workout, and whether you should give yourself time to rest. Fitbit has offered the functionality for some time, though it got a pretty big overhaul with the Pixel Watch 3 -- and it's no longer locked behind a Fitbit Premium subscription.

Read more
There’s an annoying issue with Google’s latest Pixel update
A person holding the Google Pixel 8, showing the screen.

Last week, Google launched an impressive June Pixel update. According to the folks at Droid Life, however, many Pixel device owners have still not received the software update.

As of today, June 18, T-Mobile and Verizon customers are still waiting for the update. Because Google Fi operates on T-Mobile’s network, these individuals are also waiting for the update to drop.

Read more
Google just announced 7 big Android updates. Here’s what’s new
Text editing in Google Messages.

If you have an Android phone or tablet or a Wear OS watch, you should sit up and pay attention. Google has just announced a bundle of new features it's rolling out soon, and from Google Messages updates to a better hotspot experience, there's a lot to dig into.

Earlier this year, Google was spotted testing a new edit feature for its RCS-powered Google Messages app. Well, it has finally made its way to the app with the latest Android feature drop.

Read more