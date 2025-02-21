Google’s latest update targets Fitbit batteries, and not in a good way

Earlier this year, Google released an update that devastated Pixel 4a batteries with its Pixel 4a Battery Performance Program, and now a similar update has the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 squarely in its sights. While the update prevented overheating, it had a drastic impact on battery life. The good news is that Google offers a $50 “appeasement” to anyone with an affected device, even if you no longer regularly use the wearable.

On January 21, Google issued a notice that some Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 batteries were at risk of overheating. The update is intended to reduce that risk, but any affected batteries will likely have a reduced battery life and overall capacity. According to Google’s support page, “The update will improve the stability of the device’s battery performance and reduce the risk of the battery overheating. As a result, the battery will last for shorter periods between charges and you may need to charge your device more frequently.”

There’s no escaping the update, either. If you don’t install the firmware, your device will reset itself and then force the update, erasing some of your data. Fitbit owners will see the update roll out over the next month, and you’ll only have a few days to install once the update lands.

Google claims the update will only impact affected devices, but it made the same claim for the Pixel 4a. Hundreds of users reported an impact to battery life, even if their Fitbit didn’t overheat prior to the update.

If you’re not sure whether your Fitbit is among those affected, fill out this request form. It will help you determine your eligibility for the $50 rebate. You have roughly a year to file a claim; after January 21, 2026, the appeasement option will no longer be available.