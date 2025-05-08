 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Honor’s Pixel 9a challengers will arrive on May 22

By
A teaser image of the Honor 400 series.
Honor

Honor will announce the latest models in its Honor 400 series on May 22, and has released a teaser trailer on its official YouTube Channel. The YouTube Short is brief, but gives away the entire design at the end, along with confirmation at least one of the phones will have a 200-megapixel main camera. Honor has already announced the Honor 400 Lite, which has a 108MP main camera.

There are two phones featured at the end of the YouTube Short, presumably the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro, and while there’s a definite family resemblance between them both and the 400 Lite, neither appear to have the “AI Camera Button” found on the side of the 400 Lite. Capitalizing on the trend reinvigorated by the Apple iPhone 16, it’s surprising to see Honor ditch the button on the 400 Series phones with the most capable cameras. 

Recommended Videos

The silver phone in the teaser is likely to be the Pro model and is equipped with three distinct cameras on the back of a curvy body. The non-Pro 400 Series has two cameras and a sensor or flash unit on the back, and a squared-off, flatter chassis which more closely resembles the Honor 400 Lite. Honor is promoting its AI technology in both phones.

Related

Specification for the next Honor 400 Series phones is unknown, but in a teaser shared on X it seems at least one of the phones will have a telephoto camera, water resistance, and an advanced cooling system. The Honor 400 Lite has an IP64 dust and water resistance rating, a 10x digital zoom, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor. It will be interesting to see if Honor continues with MediaTek power on all its 400 Series devices, but rumors have pointed to the non-Pro phone using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, and the 400 Pro using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Honor decided not to launch the 300 Series phones outside China, but has already released the Honor 400 Lite in the U.K. and other regions. The May 22 launch event will be held in London, suggesting it intends to bring the full 400 Series range to the U.K., and most likely Europe too. Honor does not release its smartphones in the U.S.. Honor will compete with highly regarded phones like the Google Pixel 9a, the Samsung Galaxy A56, the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro, and the OnePlus 13R.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Does the Google Pixel 9a have a 120Hz screen?
Pixel 9a display

The Google Pixel 9a is a mid-range device with few compromises, and it promises to offer one of the best values of any phone. The handset has a lot of changes: Google ditched the camera bump, installed a new processor, and increased the screen size, all without increasing the price.

With Apple's "midrange" device releasing not long ago in the form of the Apple iPhone 16e, it's easy to draw comparisons between the two. The Google Pixel 9a is a more affordable device, and it beats the iPhone 16e in multiple ways.
Does the Google Pixel 9a have a 120Hz screen?
Yes, the Pixel 9a supports refresh rates between 60 and 120Hz. Its screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2424 with just over 422 pixels per inch (PPI) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display reaches a peak brightness of 2,700 nits — more than enough to comfortably use even in direct sunlight — and up to 1,800 nits with HDR enabled.

Read more
Is the Google Pixel 9a waterproof?
The Google Pixel 9a in Porcelain and Iris.

Google's latest addition to its affordable Pixel smartphone lineup, the Pixel 9a, serves up a slew of improvements at a competitive price. This model features a vibrant pOLED Actua display and Google's Face Unlock technology in addition to both Face Unlock and traditional fingerprint-based security. The phone comes in four matte color options, Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony, and has slightly thicker bezels than Google's premium models. And with a Google Tensor G4 under the hood as well as 8GB of RAM, it's poised to handle anything you throw at it.

But most importantly for some, how impervious to the elements is it? Can it handle a bit of water and everyday splashes? Google's higher-end Pixel models are known for their excellent water and dust protection, so it's understandable to question this cheaper model's reliability in that regard. With that in mind, is it safe to use the Google Pixel 9a around water?
Is the Google Pixel 9a waterproof?
 

Read more
Does the Google Pixel 9a come with a charger? Here’s what’s in the box
A woman holding a purple Google Pixel 9a.

After much speculation in recent months, the Google Pixel 9a has finally been announced. Google's Pixel A series is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable Android smartphone at a lower price point, and the latest model follows this trend. While it is undeniably part of the Google Pixel 9 series, it has fewer features than its higher-end counterparts.

One question you might have when considering the Pixel 9a is whether it comes with a charger. We’ve got the answer
The Pixel 9a does not come with a charger.
The short answer is that the Pixel 9a does not have a charger. This has become common practice for most smartphones today, including other models in the Pixel 9 series, like the Pixel 9 Pro. While this may be disappointing, it's not surprising.

Read more